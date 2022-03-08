Ashland Train Day is back this year on April 30

Downtown Ashland Association hosts the 18th annual event

ASHLAND – The perennial favorite street festival Ashland Train Day returns on April 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This family-friendly event hosted by Downtown Ashland Association invites you to enjoy freight and passenger trains, touch-a-truck, model trains, railroad history, live music, kiddie rides, festival food, dance music, gift shopping and more.

“We are thrilled to host Ashland Train Day on April 30, after postponing two years due to the pandemic,” said Maggie Longest, executive director of Downtown Ashland Association. “It’s a joy to showcase our town’s railroad attractions and local businesses with this family-friendly event.”

More than 12 fully-loaded CSX freight trains and Amtrak passenger trains will pass through the center of the event. The Kid Zone offers a world of fun with a bouncy house, obstacle course and games. The Touch-a-Truck area will thrill gear heads of all ages with a display of heavy equipment, a fire truck and an ambulance, dump trucks and tractors. Two kiddie train rides invite families to tour the festivities. All aboard!

Model trains of every size and scale will be on display, including LEGO and racing trains. There will also be vintage railroad equipment and a red caboose. The event brings Virginia’s railroad history to life with two museums, three storytellers and a 10-stop scavenger hunt. Railfans of all ages will enjoy Ashland Train Day!

“Ashland is proud to host Train Day and welcome visitors from across our region and around the world to celebrate with us,” said Ashland Mayor Steve Trivett. “Come see why we consider Ashland the Center of the Universe!”

Mark your calendar and gather your friends for Ashland Train Day on April 30! In the meantime, visit ashlandtrainday.com for event info.

To have your business featured with our 10,000 expected participants, join online. Retail and food vendors can apply with the link:

https://www.ashlandvirginia.com/vendors. Sign-up online to join the fun as a volunteer.

About Downtown Ashland Association

Downtown Ashland Association is a community non-profit organization that works toward a strong and vibrant future for Ashland, Virginia. Through marketing initiatives, special events, business engagement, historic preservation and more, Downtown Ashland Association contributes to the town’s vitality by deploying our time, funding, and voice on behalf of the community.