B-17 Flying Fortress visits as reminder of sacrifice

Those who volunteered for flight duty in units such as the Eighth Air Force in England, fought for freedom thousands of feet above ground, in below zero temperatures and in an

atmosphere where unconsciousness would result after a few seconds without supplemental oxygen. Their only protection from the elements – and enemy fire – was a flying aluminum can loaded with fuel and high explosives.

American authorities trusted in daylight precision bombing in the belief that such an approach would allow maximum destruction of targets with minimum risk to air crews. Unfortunately, such an approach demanded straight-and-level flight toward the target of the day – leaving the bombers, easily seen in the daylight, vulnerable to enemy fighters and antiaircraft fire.

Seventy-five years later, it is almost impossible to appreciate what those flight crews experienced.

“You think about what they had to do,” Campbell said. “Firing guns and so forth -- being fired at -- it’s cold. The flight suits they were wearing were capable of being plugged into electricity to keep them warm – but they would often catch fire. The windows would frost up so that you couldn’t see the enemy coming your way – and you still had guys volunteering to go on these planes …