Board moves forward with broadband initiative

“We have a lot of work to do,” he said. “We’ve been working up to this point and we hoped to be further at this presentation. I have meetings after this board meeting ends…. and there’s a lot of work by both of these companies to be completed to submit a qualified application as soon as next Tuesday. That work is ongoing.”

Administrators will continue to meet with the two companies being considered to finalize the plan.

“You’ve heard some details from both proposals, but what you have not heard is some additional work that we are in the process of doing,” he said explaining that he and staff have been evaluating additional details associated with each plan including pricing programs and locations. “In both options we are talking about a fiber to the home solution.”

Budesky did acknowledge the county’s quick path in its efforts to solve a long existing problem.

“Three months ago, we had no final plan or solution to deliver universal broadband to the residents of Hanover County,” Budesky said at last week’s meeting. “Today, you are hearing two companies that have potential solutions to solve that problem for our residents. We do believe that there is a solid solution between the two companies you’ve just heard from that will meet that universal demand for all of Hanover County.”