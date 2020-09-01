BPES PTA works with businesses to offer outdoor learning

MECHANICSVILLE – To make the experience of returning to a different school environment next week, the Battlefield Park Elementary School PTA, with the full support of Principal Jackie McCaleb, has created an outdoor learning space for students.
Emily Hulette and Kaitlin Atkinson, president and vice president, respectively, said McCaleb approached the PTA in July with her projected needs for the coming school year.
“Her big idea was to provide outdoor learning spaces for Battlefield,” Atkinson said. “Apparently it’s always been a vision of hers to have some learning spaces.”
Hulette and Atkinson considered this to be a “great opportunity to provide that for the school.”
“Emily and I took what her needs were as far as PPE, hand sanitizers, wipes for outdoor learning spaces,” Atkinson said.
As she and Hulette became more involved with the principal’s dream, she said it became her passion to get the tents, so students could take off their masks and learn.
Atkinson and Hulette are the wives of a business owner and a business partner, so they decided to approach fundraising by involving community businesses. “Why can’t we make this happen for Battlefield Park?” Atkinson said they asked each other.
“So, we came up with a donor letter, with the approval of the principal, got our budget passed by the general membership and went looking for sponsors. We have had such great response with raising money,” Atkinson added.
She said they started out with a target goal of about $5,000 “in order to purchase all the tents, along with other materials we needed for outdoor learning spaces.” She said they achieved the amount and even exceeded it. “We’re so thrilled.”
The PTA bought six tents – one for each grade level and each has its own particular color.
Yoga mats to sit on also were purchased, as well as clipboards.
Atkinson said some teachers requested laundry baskets “as a way to kind of keep all their materials corralled at their desk.” She said they have tried to work with each teacher and grant as many wishes as they could.
Atkinson has a daughter entering the second grade and Emily has two sons, who will be in the second and third grades, starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Her enthusiasm was evident as Atkinson talked about the significance of “helping to fill that financial gap between expectations and what is actually provided.”
“Basically, the PTA motto is ‘Every child one voice’.” She said the donations will help to level the playing field for every child to succeed.
“We were so thrilled that working with the community and community businesses has yielded such a great response,” she said.
“In these unprecedented times,” Atkinson continued, “the community and the PTA working together in a way that we haven’t before was outstanding.”
She praised McCaleb and how thankful the school is to have her as the principal. She also thanked the community and parents “for coming together and allowing this to happen.”
Sponsors included: Hanover Green Veterinary Clinic, which provided most of the tents; Atkinson Insurance Agency; Mechanicsville Toyota; Spotlight Acro and Cheer; Pro Sealers; Frield Accounting; and Crystal Chewning.
On Thursday, Aug. 27, Hulette and Atkinson joined with the donors under one of the tents to celebrate what is becoming a reality with outdoor learning spaces next week.