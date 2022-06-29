Calabash Seafood and Club Midway is closing its doors

After 44 years of serving as a community staple, Calabash Seafood & Club Midway is officially closing its doors on July 3.

Dennis Smith, longtime owner of Calabash, reflected on his family’s decades-long journey of running the beloved community restaurant and club since its very first opening.

The establishment was first opened in October 1978 by former owner Maurice Parker, the man who would later become Smith’s father-in-law. Smith’s father and uncle owned and rented out the building to Parker for several months before Parker realized the challenges of running a restaurant. Hoping to keep the establishment alive, Smith, his father and brother bought the business from Parker and the family has owned and operated the restaurant ever since.

“I just kind of fell into it,” Smith said when commenting on joining the restaurant industry. Prior to working at Calabash, Smith served as a commercial pilot and flight instructor in 1979.

“I didn’t know nothing about restaurants,” Smith said. “Nothing. I was a flight instructor – what I knew was how to fly airplanes and teach people.”

Despite the sharp learning curve that came with running a restaurant, Smith refused to be dissuaded by the challenge.

“I just learn more and more every day from day one right up to the end right here,” he said. “You know, I’m like a sponge – I soak up information like a sponge.”

Smith has tackled just about everything in operating a restaurant and learned how to manage most of the upkeep himself over the decades. While he has occasionally called for help with repairs, he learned how to work on electrical, plumbing, HVAC, equipment, camera, computer repairs and more with his own hands.

“You name it, I work on it,” he said. “I’m willing to go the extra mile is what I’m about.”

Smith reflected on how Calabash has evolved over the years. Despite soaring in popularity in the 80s and 90s, he said business has been at a decline in the last 14 years. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, delivered the final blow.

“COVID just wrecked it,” he said. Calabash was among the thousands of restaurants across the country that struggled to recover even after COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

Smith said he held on in hopes that a revitalization bill would pass Congress to offer aid to restaurants and other businesses still struggling to recover from the pandemic. Last month, the Senate voted down a bill that would have allotted $40 billion for a restaurant industry grant program, and Smith decided he couldn’t hold on any longer.

“I put in my time and I’m ready to go,” he said, as he was already plan on retiring after dedicating over four decades to his establishment.

Looking back on 44 years, he said some of his fondest memories are the relationships that blossomed at his restaurant.

“We’ve had tons of people in the community meet their spouses or girlfriends,” he said, even referencing his own meeting with the woman who would become his longtime wife.

Smith said he first met his partner, Janet, when she came to work at her father’s restaurant at a young age. The pair later fell in love and married several years later, and they have stuck by each other’s side running the restaurant together ever since.

The Smiths said they are parting with the beloved restaurant “with a heavy heart.”