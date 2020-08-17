Christmas Parade canceled

(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Dave Fuller and Bret Atwood, co-chairs of the Mechanicsville Rotary Christmas Parade.)
The difficult decision has been made by the Mechanicsville Rotary Club to cancel the 2020 Mechanicsville Christmas Parade due to the uncertainty and risk of potential spread of COVID-19 and the organization’s concern for the health and safety of our loyal participants, attendees, vendors and volunteers.
We did not come to this decision lightly. We as volunteers spend countless hours planning, staging and working this large-scale, free community event. It is a labor of love.
The Ruritan Club of Mechanicsville raises funds every year from sales of concessions for the Hanover Christmas Mother. Please take a moment of your time to donate to this amazing organization in the amount (or more) that you would have spent on concessions during the parade. Donations may be sent to: Hanover Christmas Mother, P.O. Box 39, Doswell VA 23047.
Thank you for your understanding.
Save the date for the 2021 Mechanicsville Christmas Parade, Dec. 5, 2021.