Community organizations seek funding for interactive exhibits

Ashland Town Council recently heard requests from community organizations to fund a variety of desired projects for fiscal year (FY) 2023. Among the organizations present were representatives from CultureWorks, Inc. and the Ashland Museum, who introduced separate interactive display projects to bring innovative forms of storytelling to visitors and the community.

The March 22 meeting was the second budget work session held by the council, with a portion of the schedule dedicated to community organization funding requests.

“We sort of set up this quarter over the last number of years, giving each organization the opportunity to speak but not requiring that they attend this meeting,” said Matt Reynal, the town’s finance director.

Town administrator Josh Farrar clarified that no decisions were being made during the meeting; the requests offer the opportunity for citizens and council members to listen and ask questions. He said the decisions on funding requests will become available in the form of his recommended budget, which will be published sometime this week or next.

“Prior to that being made public, I will be sure to personally reach out to everyone who’s asked for funds, whether it is how long they’ve been funded, not funded or funded through some percentage,” Farrar said.

He said his recommended budget is largely based on citizen and council input, but there are opportunities to adjust the budget moving forward.

Scott Garka, president of CultureWorks, Inc., presented the organization’s FY2023 funding request to continue its current pilot program of bringing interactive art displays to Ashland communities.

CultureWorks is a nonprofit organization that serves the Richmond and Tri-Cities region, including Hanover County and the town of Ashland. Garka said the nonprofit’s mission is to “strengthen artists in arts and culture organizations to drive a greater impact in the community.”

“And when we talk about impact, it’s education impact, economic impact and that social cohesion that helps build a stronger and healthier community,” Garka said.

CultureWorks has been partnering with the Better Housing Coalition since 2016 to bring unique and accessible art experiences to modest-income communities each year.

CultureWorks received $2,500 from the town’s general fund for FY2022 and is currently working with residents of Ashland’s Sedgefield community, Ashland staff and local artist Alfonso Perez to bring an interactive arts and culture experience this spring.

Garka said an interactive outdoor event is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. May 12 at the Ashland Junction Shopping Center. Alfonso is creating a “mobile message of hope” in the form of an 18-by-24-foot mural. Community members will be invited to add their own color and creativity to pieces of artwork in the form of yard signs that will ultimately complete the mural.

“And when those pieces come together, it reads a message of ‘Mi casa es su casa,’” Garka said. “It will offer a message of welcome and community healing, incorporating a celebration of color and Hispanic culture into the Sedgefield community logo.”

CultureWorks is requesting $5,000 for FY2023 with the goal of bringing a similar event next year to another Ashland community. Garka said the funding that they requested is largely put toward artist fees and supplies.

“From my own past experience in these kinds of community events, in addition to creating the beautiful work of art, there's even greater value in the experience that happens of bringing people together, the relationships that are built that come from joint creative experience like this,” Garka said.

Representatives from the Ashland Museum proposed plans to introduce their own interactive exhibit to the Ashland community using popular museum technology provided by Riggs Ward, a multi-disciplinary firm in Richmond that specializes in museum exhibit planning and design. The firm’s interactive developers provide modern audio-visual media systems and touchscreen interactives to elevate art and history museum exhibits.

Tom Wulf, a member of the Ashland Museum Board of Directors, discussed how the museum has archived a vast amount of timely topics and special events throughout the town’s history, including Ashland Train Day, the 100th anniversary of Cross Brothers Grocery, Light up the Tracks, Randolph-Macon College events, special interviews with important town figures and many more.

“All of these video treasures reside in a couple of external hard drives that are connected to my PC,” Wulf said. “Nobody can see them.”

Wulf said they aim to showcase the museum’s rich collection of captured town moments using Riggs Ward touch screen displays. Visitors would be able to walk up to the provided screens, select a category from the listed menu and learn about Ashland through their own interactive experience.

The upgraded technology will allow the museum to share a wealth of information surrounding Ashland’s history and accommodate for new museum content as it becomes available.

“The other thing that is absolutely wonderful about it is we really want to engage youth in the museum,” said Ann Martin, president of the Ashland Museum. “This is their technology… so it’s multigenerational.”

According to Wulf, prices start at around $13,000 for the interactive displays, so the museum is requesting that amount to fund one display. If funding is secured, Wulf said they will decide the scope of the project and potentially add additional monitors and screens.

In addition to enhancing visitor experience with new technology, Ashland Museum board members seek to transform the museum’s appearance. Martin presented a separate budget request for the revamping of the current building, with its current location occupying the old gymnasium at Randolph-Macon College.

“After searching for a larger space within the confines of the town, the board came to the conclusion that a move was not going to happen,” Martin said.

She said in order for the museum to remain relevant and appear welcoming to visitors, the board first voted to transform the interior of the building by covering the cinderblock walls and exposed pipes with wallboard.

Now they seek to address the exterior of the building, with plans currently underway to paint the building a deep teal color with a red trim, representing the Ashland colors of teal and red. A majority of the cost of paint will be gifted to the museum on behalf of George E. Mowbray, Jr. Paint & Wallpaper Company.

In order to address the museum’s lack of visibility, they seek to illuminate two new signs on the north and south side of the building and replace the currently tattered awnings.

The museum is requesting $14,000 in funding to assist in the cost of the building’s past and future renovations. While it is a significant investment, they plan to optimize the building’s use for a minimum of five to 10 years, Martin said.

She pointed out they were recently approved for the town’s Façade Enhancement Grant and will withdraw any secured grant funding from the requested $14,000.

With monetary assistance from the town, Martin said the museum can focus efforts on expanding programming, rotating exhibits and other activities related to admission in order to attract new and returning visitors. By promoting the town of Ashland and its collection of history, local businesses will also benefit from the improved museum.