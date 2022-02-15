Concerts aid law enforcement families

The Five-O’s Tiki Foundation is kicking off its second annual Hart Nissan Concert Series in April, featuring a variety of performances by national country and rock artists including Kameron Marlowe, Alexandra Kay, Heath Sanders, Matt Stell and more.

The outdoor series will be held at Richmond Harley-Davidson from April to June and is currently hosting nine different shows. The first concert is scheduled for April 9 and will feature Kameron Marlowe, Heath Sanders and Cody Christian. In addition, the series will host its second Rock Rewind Festival, featuring Teaze 100% Hair Metal and tribute bands Deja Foo and For Those About to Rock.

All proceeds from the series will be used to further the Five-O Tiki Foundation’s mission of supporting the law enforcement community and their families in times of need.

“The Five-O’s Tiki Foundation is dedicated to serving those who protect and with that philosophy in mind, we believe that we can make a difference in our communities as well,” the foundation’s website states.

The foundation, first founded in August 2018, is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Hanover. Its board of directors is made up of local law enforcement and community volunteers.

Founder Robert Hess said the concept for the foundation came about from his travels to Charlotte, North Carolina over the years with co-founders Danny Crumpler and Kevin Pridemore. They brought Tiki bar service to the campgrounds of Charlotte Motor Speedway and formed connections with the community.

“We would build Tiki bars and would take them down just so people could have a good time in the campgrounds and not travel around,” Hess said. “And it grew to where, truly, it felt like a family.”

When they returned home in June 2018, they began researching and building the foundation before opening in August.

“It’s been a hundred miles an hour ever since,” Hess said.

The foundation has hosted and participated in a variety of events since its inception, working with many local vendors and business owners. The foundation has brought Tiki bar service to private events, participated in events with the Hanover Vegetable Farm and hosted its first large event in 2019 with its annual golf tournament.

The foundation held other concerts over the years with the help of sponsors such as Richmond Harley-Davidson, Jack Daniel’s, J.M. Clements Plumbing and Heating, Inkt VA, RCI Builders and more. The 2019 Rock Rewind Festival and Back the Blue Country Jamboree were day events that featured primarily local artists.

Following delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation hosted the first annual Hart Nissan Concert Series in 2021 in partnership with Hart Nissan, Primis and Richmond Harley-Davidson.

Using the proceeds from events and other donations, the organization is able to offer financial support to law enforcement and families in need, following the motto “You give, we give.”

According to Hess, they have helped individuals with cancer treatments, outstanding bills, organ transplants and other medical expenses. They are currently working to give back to the families of fallen Bridgewater officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson.

“We’ve touched a lot of individuals and helped a lot of groups,” Hess said. “I want to say we’re nearing $30,000 in donations since the beginning of 2019.”

The foundation has helped law enforcement officers in states outside of Virginia, including Florida and North Carolina. According to Hess, they donated $1,000 to a retired North Carolina Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer who underwent a heart transplant procedure.

In addition, the foundation provides funds to support local law enforcement programs for educating youth and promoting positive relations between the community and local law enforcement.

Hess said the foundation has worked with cadet programs in Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield. Cadets volunteer for Tiki Five-O’s Foundation events while the foundation donates funds for cadet uniforms and equipment.

Hess said this year’s concert series is “truly a Hanover based-concert series,” with local food trucks participating and local businesses making up over 95% of the foundation’s sponsors.

Hess is predicting around 18,000 to 20,000 attendees for this year’s concert series. He encourages those interested to purchase tickets early, as the venue will be limited to 2,000 people per concert this year in order to provide a more comfortable environment and offer attendees a closer view of the artists.

“We’re labeling it ‘Hanover’s premiere concert series’ because I don’t think Hanover has had anything at this level,” Hess said. “You know, we’re excited that it’s local. And we hope people come out and not only support the foundation, but support this community event.”