Council agrees to move town elections to November

ASHLAND – Voters in the Town of Ashland won’t have to wait another year to decide who will represent them on Ashland Town Council following action taken Tuesday, May 4.
Current council members voted during last week’s regular meeting to hold the next election in November of this year rather than next May as was the previous cycle.
In March, the Commonwealth of Virginia mandated that local municipal elections be moved from the spring to fall.
The purpose of the change is to streamline election processes statewide.
Ashland’s action follows the guidelines of the new state law, with local and state elections being held the first Tuesday of November every two years in odd-numbered years.
Sitting council members’ terms will be shortened by six months, as well as – in the 2021 election only – shortening the time candidates for town council have to file papers for candidacy.
It was noted that town staff is working to ensure the change is being well publicized so that prospective candidates are informed and prepared.
Town residents interested in seeking one of the two seats on the ballot must file all paperwork with the Hanover Voter Registrar & Election Office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8.
Candidates for town council run without party affiliation and there is no primary.
Candidate forums will be scheduled close to Election Day, providing an opportunity for them to offer a personal perspective and discuss plans for their town.
For more information on becoming a candidate for Ashland Town Council, go to http://ashlandva.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3856/Council-Candidate-Process-2021?bidId.
Questions pertaining to the date change, or how to run for a council seat, should be directed to the office of the Hanover Voter Registrar at 804-365-6080 or hanovervoting@hanovercounty.gov.
Those with questions about how town council operates and its role in Ashland’s government may contact Assistant Town Manager Matt Reynal at 804-798-9219 or mreynal@ashlandva.gov.