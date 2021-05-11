Council agrees to move town elections to November

ASHLAND – Voters in the Town of Ashland won’t have to wait another year to decide who will represent them on Ashland Town Council following action taken Tuesday, May 4.

Current council members voted during last week’s regular meeting to hold the next election in November of this year rather than next May as was the previous cycle.

In March, the Commonwealth of Virginia mandated that local municipal elections be moved from the spring to fall.

The purpose of the change is to streamline election processes statewide.

Ashland’s action follows the guidelines of the new state law, with local and state elections being held the first Tuesday of November every two years in odd-numbered years.

Sitting council members’ terms will be shortened by six months, as well as – in the 2021 election only – shortening the time candidates for town council have to file papers for candidacy.

It was noted that town staff is working to ensure the change is being well publicized so that prospective candidates are informed and prepared.