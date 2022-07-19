Design finalized for new consolidated elementary school

Construction plans are moving forward for a new elementary school in Hanover County that will consolidate Henry Clay and John M. Gandy Elementary schools.

At its meeting on Tuesday, July 12, the Hanover County School Board received an update on the design of the school from Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, which is the architectural firm leading these efforts in conjunction with school officials. The update includes the finalized renderings of both the inside and outside of the new school as well as the site plan.

“This beautiful student-centered, state-of-the-art facility will truly unite the two schools,” Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) said in a message to families, faculty and staff. “We believe the entire community will be proud of this building, and we are grateful for the community input and support that has led us to this point.”

HCPS anticipates breaking ground on the school in the fall and is on track for a 2024-2025 school year opening.

The presentation was the latest step in a series of developments related to the building of the school, which will be the first new HCPS school building since Laurel Meadow Elementary School in 2008.