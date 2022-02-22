FY2023 budget proposal rewards employees, funds three new schools

The Hanover County Administrator’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2023 and included five-year plan proposes significant projects for the county, including the construction of three new elementary schools and improved employee compensations to keep up with increasing job market competitiveness.

In addition, the budget recommends no changes to the current real estate tax rate of $0.81 per $100 of assessed value.

County administrator John Budesky presented the proposed FY2023 budget during last week’s board of supervisors special budget meeting. Through feedback from residents and other stakeholders, coupled with extensive analysis and budget planning from other county departments and agencies, the county developed a five-year planning horizon in order to meet long-term goals beyond fiscal year (FY)2023.

Budesky began his presentation by offering historical context to how Hanover County has effectively budgeted in the past. According to Budesky, the county has maintained an unchanged tax rate over the past 15 years throughout several significant changes to the economy, including the 2008 recession and COVID-19 pandemic.

“That has allowed us to really weather some of these storms, but we did make some very difficult decisions,” Budesky said. “We did not give merits in certain times; we did not invest in our infrastructure. And at some point, some of that comes to bear that we have to make future investments.”

Budesky noted how Hanover is a fiscally strong locality, with current trends revealing that county revenues are trending higher in various sources, specifically real estate, personal property and sales taxes. The five-year plan predicts that this unusually high revenue growth is an anomaly and will temper in the following years.

With this recent growth, the proposed FY2023 budget attempts to utilize the revenue generated in order to tackle challenges the county faces in light of the pandemic and recent inflation.

The FY2023 General Fund budget is proposed at $321 million, which is a $31.2 million increase from FY2022. The FY2023 All Funds Budget totals is about $615 million, with the majority of funds coming in from public utilities, school operating fund and county and school capital improvement plans (CIP).

“Folks are getting hit everywhere,”Budesky said, highlighting how recent inflation rates have impacted residents, the county’s ability to provide services that residents rely on, construction markets and the job market.

A significant portion of the budget addresses the county’s workforce challenges with employee retention and recruitment. This is partly due to an increasingly competitive job market, with surrounding localities increasing workforce salaries and providing higher merit increases or other wage enhancements on an annual basis. Other challenges include low unemployment rates, less job applicants and an increasing number of retirements.

“I have not seen the job market for public employees change as much as I have in the past 24 months in my almost 25-year career,” Budesky said.

The FY2023 budget recommends a 5% merit increase, minimum wage increase to $15 per hour and market-based salary adjustments.

“We’re really trying to target these efforts to reduce our turnover, address long-standing compression and pay inequities and make sure that we’re recognizing the talents of our employees as regionally competitive as our peers,” Budesky said.

With the school division reporting similar workforce challenges, the budget supports a 5% pay increase for school employees, longevity salary increases based on years of service and salary enhancements for targeted job families with the help of state funding.

In addition, Hanover County Sheriff Col. David R. Hines presented a five-year personnel plan for law enforcement compensation. In the plan, 82% percent of the proposed law enforcement and court services budget is directed toward personnel expenses.

“Investing in a premiere law enforcement workforce is expensive, but the return is keeping Hanover County a safe place to live, work and raise a family,” Hines said. “Investing in our personnel is investing in our community, as it helps to retain our most experienced officers.”

Another significant highlight of the FY2023 budget addresses the oldest facilities and maintenance of others in the county. Due to deferred capital maintenance projects over the years, Hanover government and schools have aged significantly and are becoming outdated with high maintenance costs.

Budesky noted that the FY2023 recommendation will make the largest five-year investment in school infrastructure in recent history, with a proposal of $122 million.

According to Budesky, schools have an average lifespan of approximately 50 to 60 years. Hanover County Public Schools has 26 facilities, half of which have exceeded their functional capacity and reached their useful life. Currently three elementary schools are over 80 years old and in critical need of replacement.

The budget recommends $108 million for the replacement of these three school facilities and $14 million for the major renovation of another in the next five years. Funding will go toward the replacement and consolidation of Henry Clay and John M. Gandy Elementary Schools in FY2023, followed by the replacement of Battlefield Park Elementary School in FY2025 and Washington-Henry Elementary School in FY2027. Beaverdam Elementary is planned for a major renovation in FY2027.

Based on current revenue growth and future projections, the county is able to advance three of these projects within five years, which had previously been waiting in a 10-year planning window.

Several capital projects in public safety are outlined in the FY2023 budget, including the construction of a new fire station, Fire Station #17, with a recommendation of an $11 million cash fund for its construction. The new station will provide a modern facility to support 24/7 staffing for more reliable coverage to the central part of the county. Recent growth in revenue rewards the county the opportunity to fund this facility without issuing debt.

Hanover Fire-EMS Chief Jethro Piland highlighted the critical need of facilities designed for 24/7 services. According to Piland, four fire stations were built 50 years ago as a “shell” designed for volunteer services and have required constant modification over the years.

“We’re at that point I believe that we need a long-term five, ten-year plan on which stations need to be replaced and how they need to be replaced,” Piland said.

Other proposed public safety capital investments include $3.85 million in software upgrades, $1.3 million to fully equip the new Burn Building Training Center and $2.5 million to continue the replacement cycle for fire engines and ambulances.

Another significant feature of the FY2023 budget proposes a change to the county’s current tax relief program, which currently provides $2.5 million in relief. The budget proposes an increase to the amount of relief by an additional 5% and the net worth threshold by 50%. This would offer more citizens eligibility and provide greater tax relief to residents most in need.

The proposed FY2023 budget additionally aims to invest in various human services for the county’s most vulnerable populations, including the Hanover DASH program, which is a specialized transportation service for elderly and disabled residents. With an increasing demand in ridership, the budget proposes an increase in the program’s local funding by nearly $700,000.

Budesky noted that while the FY2023 budget recommends maintaining the current tax rate while making investments with available revenue, not all project requests could be met, including additional positions for the sheriff’s office, additional fire medics and accelerated vehicle replacements for both public safety departments.

With challenges ahead, Budesky said they will continue to strategically plan and prioritize future projects under a 25-year Capital Improvement Plan involving county and school facilities, roadways, utility infrastructure, equipment, vehicles and technology.

“We will continue to be sound in our financial practices, we will continue to be prudent and will continue to be conservative,” Budesky said. “But we also have to balance that with investments in our people, our infrastructure and our services.”

Mechanicsville Supervisor W. Canova Peterson voiced concerns over the almost 20% increase from last year’s FY2022 total budget. He said he couldn’t help but have some “heartburn,” as the highest budget increase from one year to the next has been 7% during his time on the board.

“And from what I’m hearing is that it can be substantiated and it can be done, and if that is so I’m going to appreciate that,” Peterson said. “But I’m going to have to satisfy myself quite a bit getting into this stuff because that’s a very, very large increase.”

Chair and Chickahominy Supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek thanked Budesky for his in-depth presentation.

“Let’s all remember that this represents the lion's share of what we're supposed to do here, is to provide for schools, provide for the safety of our residents and then provide those human services,” Kelly-Wiecek said.