Gill reviews details of HCPS budget proposal

The proposal also restores nine additional positions addressing increasing mental health, behavioral and emotional well-being among students.

But the item that received the most attention was focused on the county’s continuation of its online school and the 10 positions reallocated for it in the budget.

Gill explained the positions are not new and do not require funding but are simply positions from other areas being reallocated to the online school.

He also responded to criticism of a plan that some described as a work in motion.

“The online school is not perfect. There are a lot of mistakes that have happened and we own those. And I’m not going to lie to you and tell you that I know exactly what the class sizes will be in the September, but we’ve learned a lot and we will continue to adjust both in the face-to-face and online environment,” Gill said.

Mechanicsville supervisor Canova Peterson asked why the Hanover Online School was listed as one of the division’s accomplishments for the year. “I think what our real accomplishment was that we had the face-to-face and we were the only ones who did. I think that was very critical.”