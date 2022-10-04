Green Top Outdoor Expo becomes national attraction

Even in the face of this weekend’s inclement weather forecast, the parking lot of Green Top Sporting Goods was overflowing with visitors from near and far for the store’s fifth annual 2022 Outdoor Expo. With this year’s attendance skyrocketing on Saturday and Sunday, Green Top’s expo has quickly become a staple attraction for hunting and fishing enthusiasts in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.

Green Top, located at 10150 Lakeridge Parkway in Ashland, is a Hanover-native retail store for new and used guns, ammo, shooting accessories, hunting and fishing gear, sporting goods and more.

Blaine Altaffer, CEO of Green Top, said the outdoor expo has quickly become the largest retail-sponsored expo of hunting and fishing in the United States in just its fifth year. What started as a community event with two 150-foot tents, 100 vendors and around 15,000 attendees grew to include seven giant tents, 225 vendors and 26,000 anticipated attendees this year.

“Every vendor is significant, every brand that we want there is there,” Altaffer said. Several featured brands brought a senior executive, owner or even founder of their company to attend the expo, with many brands as big as Big Rock Sporting Goods.

Saturday and Sunday’s festivities additionally included live music, food trucks, a performance of the National Anthem with the U.S. Marine Corps League Color Guard, hunting and self-defense seminars, a raffle hosted by Ducks Unlimited, a trophy deer clash awards ceremony, a kayak demo pool for test drives and more.

Altaffer said the event has drawn attendees from mainly the Mid-Atlantic region along with others from across the country. With the expo’s reach continuing to expand into other regions, Green Top displayed a map of the country at the front of the store for visitors to mark where they traveled from.

Altaffer added that “true hunting and fishing enthusiasts fell in love with the expo year one,” but it has evolved since its first year to include a wealth of family and dog-friendly attractions.

This year’s attractions for the family included a Kid Zone and a scavenger hunt for children and adults to try their hand at punching many event stations onto their punch cards for a free goodie bag. One of the stations included a catch-and-release catfish pond. Children that caught one of the 75 tagged catfish could take home their rod and reel, which Altaffer noted as a “magic moment,” as many children catch their first fish every year.

Another crowd favorite was the DockDogs station, which invited participants to show off their dogs’ agility in the world’s premier canine aquatics competition. Crowds of attendees gathered to watch as talented dogs jumped into the pool to retrieve toys faster than their competitors.

“A flywheel, once it gets going, as long as you attend to it… continuing to shine, polish, do all the right things, energize it, have philanthropic elements to it, it does get better on its own but with the tender, loving care of our hands on it year-round,” said Altaffer. “And then the customer leaves there feeling it.”

He said the expo ultimately puts Green Top’s “words into actions,” as the celebration places the store’s promise of experience-based retailing on a pedestal.

“It’s putting the product in your hands in a way that you can leave there and almost use it that day, with promise that you can come back and we’ll tell you more,” he said.

The expo additionally served as the “pinnacle” of Green Top’s celebration of its 75th year in Hanover County. Founded in August 1947, Altaffer attributed the store’s expansion and long-term success to a passion for customer service and expertise.

“The magic of Green Top is not the gear, it’s not the taxidermy, it’s not the big pretty store – it’s the 1,250 years of experience in one store,” he said, describing the employees’ combined years of experience. “That is unheard of in retail. And what comes with 1,250 is passion, brand ambassadors everywhere and experts on anything you can buy in the store.”

Altaffar added that their employees do not receive commission and “will spend as much time on a $10 product as if it were a $5,000 product.”

“And if you do that, and you do it right, you do it year round – you win,” he said. “And it’s a successful formula that’s sustainable. Hence, we’ve been around this long and we’re bigger and better than ever.”

Green Top moved into their new store and current location in 2011. He said despite being situated near other big-box retailers like Bass Pro Shop, Green Top’s business has since tripled since their arrival.

“How did we do that? We did it around passion about customer service and expertise like no store in Virginia,” Altaffer said.

He said the “best compliment on the planet” is hearing customers claim Green Top as their store.

“When people brag about you and claim you as their store, it’s because you do it right, you do it their way and you do it in the terms of the customer,” he said.