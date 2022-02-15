Hanover citizens voice concerns over pipeline, school book banning

All seats were occupied during last week’s Hanover County Board of Supervisors meeting, with Allen Davidson holding the previously-vacant Beaverdam seat for the first time. Davidson succeeds the late Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley, who dedicated 38 years to representing the Beaverdam District.

“We welcome you, Mr. Davidson, and we’re glad that you are here,” said Chair and Chickahominy Supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek. “We are thankful that you have offered to serve us and the residents of our fine county.”

During the public comment period, various residents stepped to the podium to express concerns regarding the proposed Chickahominy Pipeline project, inclusivity in the community and recent social media discussion over book banning in schools.

Two speakers voiced their disapproval over a natural gas pipeline project proposed by Chickahominy Pipeline LLC (CPLLC). The pipeline would run through five counties, including Hanover County, in order to serve a proposed natural gas power plant in Charles City County.

CPLLC spokesperson Beth Minear appeared in a Jan. 12 board of supervisors meeting to provide an overview of the project and answer commonly submitted questions. Minear said landowners have the right to refuse requests from project officials to survey their property and that officials would consequently seek an alternate route.

During last week’s meeting, a Beaverdam resident and Henry resident said they felt CPLLC provided vague and inaccurate information during the Jan. 12 meeting and that questions submitted by community members were not answered.

“I feel threatened both personally and as a property owner,” the Henry resident said. “I did not expect to retire to my parents’ property and at the age of 80 be fighting to keep it.”

In addition, the speaker expressed concerns with the next scheduled CPLLC informational open house, which was previously scheduled for Feb. 24 but was moved to Presidents’ Day. Due to the hearing being held on a holiday afternoon, there may be schedule conflicts and attendance issues, the speaker said.

County administrator John Budesky said the speaker’s “concerns are real.” While county staff has encouraged CPLLC to look at another date and time for the meeting, they have yet to receive a definitive response and continue to try to find more information.

Following pipeline discussion, Hanover NAACP president and Cold Harbor resident Pat Hunter-Jordan voiced concerns regarding inclusivity. Hunter-Jordan called for greater representation of communities of color and their extensive history in the county.

“And this being Black History Month, there hasn’t been one word said about that, about the inclusion of our people and the contributions that they made to Hanover County,” Hunter-Jordan said.

In addition, Hunter-Jordan voiced her opposition to online discussion of banning books in schools written by people of color. One of the books she referenced was a poem titled “A Place Inside of Me: A Poem to Heal the Heart” that was included in a recent Facebook post by Cold Harbor supervisor Michael Herzberg.

“It’s just a book talking about poetry from kids who’ve been affected by crime… It’s about their feelings,” Hunter-Jordan said. “And this book has been targeted by one of your members to be banned, to take out of our libraries because of indoctrination. And so we ask you to look at what we do as a community, to look at the fact that we are people here in Hanover.”

Herzberg’s Facebook post contained two pages from the book that depicted Black Lives Matter protesting and the quote: “There is anger inside of me, a fury deep down inside of me, that is sharp enough to slice through air, flesh, bone and concrete.”

Addressing Hanover, Herzberg posted: “It’s time for your school board to create policy to get garbage like this out of your libraries. Indoctrination has been going on for years and it has to stop. Slicing through flesh and bone is not appropriate for K-5.”

A Mechanicsville speaker mentioned a Hanover County School Board retreat held last September when similar discussion occurred regarding book banning in school libraries.

According to the speaker, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Gill and Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Leadership Jennifer Grief explained to the school board how books are chosen for libraries by highly trained and educated library media specialists, along with recommendations from other professional organizations.

“Removing books… isn’t the way to fulfill the promise of the Hanover graduate, which is an empowered learner, responsible citizen, globally engaged communicator and a resilient individual,” the speaker said. “Mr. Herzberg, I hope you’ll reconsider this post about that book and other books banning.”

An Ashland resident said she was “disturbed” by Herzberg’s post and believes banning books takes away the right of others to read them.

“As my parents taught me, and the saying goes, you don’t know another person’s story until you walk into their shoes. How will you know if you cannot read their story and they’re banned?” the speaker said. “Experiencing different ways of life and reading promotes empathy, social and emotional growth, and don’t you want that growth?”

Herzberg addressed comments about his post at the conclusion of Citizen’s Time. Herzberg said the original complaint about the book came from a Cold Harbor resident who brought the book home based on the cover, which depicts a boy on a skateboard.

“However, inside the book is some angry messaging that includes ‘anger and fury deep enough to slice through flesh and bone,’” Herzberg said. “The child took the book to his mother and said, ‘this book is not about skateboarding. It is about violence.’ ”

Herzberg said books that portray police officers negatively should not be in schools.

“Our deputies and our law enforcement deserve better,” Herzberg said. “And I want to be clear that in the Cold Harbor District, their supervisors have their back.”

Herzberg reiterated his suggestion of a new policy that allows the Hanover County School Board to remove any material placed in school libraries without their knowledge or approval.

Current school board policy follows that instructional materials challenged, whether basal, supplemental or library materials, must undergo four levels of review: a conference with the principal and teacher or librarian to discuss the use of the material and review by a school review committee, HCPS Instructional Material Review Committee and the school board. Challenged materials may continue to be used until the challenge has been resolved or the appeals process has been completed.

A majority of HCPS library books are not used in classroom curriculum.

“We welcome all the feedback and comments we receive at Citizens’ Time – that’s what this segment is all about,” Kelly-Wiecek stated in an email. “Black History Month is an important and essential opportunity for all of us to better understand the rich and varied contributions of Black Hanoverians. I hope everyone is finding the ‘Not All Heroes Make the History Books’ series by the Hanover NAACP as enriching and interesting as I do.”