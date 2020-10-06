HCSB agrees to consider 2 new names next week

While the student said he was disappointed the work of the committee was discounted, he supports the board’s decision and their choice of names.

“First off, I want to say that I support whatever decision the school board does land on, as I believe any name in the running to be selected will be exponentially better than the previous ones we had,” he said. “This being said, I am disappointed that multiple hours of hard work over video conferencing and research done outside of meetings was just thrown to the side as if it was nothing.”

He said his fellow members on the committee took the renaming task seriously. “We worked hard coming up with these recommendations. It was not easy narrowing it down from a list of over 3,000 to two final choices,” he said. “I personally am disappointed that the Hanover County School Board does not recognize this, and I am also disappointed that they will be moving forward with names they spent one weekend coming up with, when the committee spent multiple weeks working for our recommendations.”