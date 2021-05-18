HCSB: face-to-face classes in fall

Several of those participants spoke during the public comment period and expressed objections to the county’s policy that requires students to wear masks, a proposed Virginia Department of Education mathematics initiative that some speakers equated to a dumbing down of math selections, and the teaching of critical race theory in Hanover classrooms.

Regarding the definition of equity, Gill said, “If you ask 10 people, most likely you are going to get 10 different definitions. It is a word that has come to mean many things to many people. My hunch is that when you (the school board) adopted the equity policy it had a different meaning in your mind than perhaps has been portrayed by others.”

Gill clarified the meaning of equity from an operational standpoint. “The definition is simply to provide every student with the resources and materials so that each child can maximize his or her success.

“It is not to limit the abilities or opportunities of one in favor of another. Rather, as a rising tide lifts all ships, so too do we have the responsibility to lift and maximize the potential of every child,” Gill said.

Chairman John Axselle reminded the speakers that both the mask wearing regulations and the Virginia Pathways mathematics initiative were state issues and were not under the schools board’s purview.