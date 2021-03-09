 Skip to main content
Juvenile charged in shooting that took life of Mechanicsville man
HANOVER – A male juvenile was arrested in the shooting death of Jacob Dwayne Martin, 23, of Mechanicsville.

Lt. James R. Cooper, public information officer for the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, said the fatal shooting took place Thursday night.

The juvenile was charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm on the commission of a felony.

Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:57 p.m. Thursday, March 4, to the 8000 block of Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville.

“There is no threat to the community and deputies are not looking for any additional suspects in connection to this incident,” Cooper said.

