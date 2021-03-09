Juvenile charged in shooting that took life of Mechanicsville man

HANOVER – A male juvenile was arrested in the shooting death of Jacob Dwayne Martin, 23, of Mechanicsville.

Lt. James R. Cooper, public information officer for the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, said the fatal shooting took place Thursday night.

The juvenile was charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm on the commission of a felony.

Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:57 p.m. Thursday, March 4, to the 8000 block of Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville.