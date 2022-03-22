Local AFJROTC program inspiring leadership among cadets

The Atlee High School and Hanover High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) hosted its annual Military Ball this weekend, bringing together more than 100 cadets from Lancaster, Deep Run and King William High schools and guests for a joyful evening of Air Force traditions, ceremonial dining and dance.

The Military Ball was the first held by the Atlee and Hanover High School AFJROTC since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With restrictions recently lifting, the program is currently in the process of reviving a number of its activities that were halted during the pandemic.

“We’re really hoping to get back on track,” said Lt. Charles Schmetzer, the program’s senior aerospace science instructor. Schmetzer, who has been involved in the program for 17 years, leads the school’s AFJROTC alongside Master Sgt. Will Monge, who is retiring this year after 20 years in the program.

The program is located at Atlee High School but enrolls Atlee and Hanover High School students from grades nine through 12. Currently there are 66 cadets enrolled, although the number of cadets has dropped significantly since the pandemic due to travel restrictions between schools. Schmetzer said 39 incoming freshmen are scheduled for next year’s enrollment, which will bring the program to the minimum requirement of 100 cadets.

Schmetzer and Monge have begun to reintroduce a variety of programs to their cadets for the current and upcoming year, including two field trips. The cadets visited the National Museum of the Marine Corps this past fall and the new National Museum of the United States Army earlier this month.

In addition, Schmetzer hopes to boost the activity of the unit’s color guard team, which has participated in a number of notable events such as the National Prayer Breakfast, a naturalization ceremony in Scotchtown and state career and technical education (CTE) meetings. The team also “posts the colors” at both Hanover and Atlee High School football games and graduations.

Schmetzer is additionally hosting a number of activities currently scheduled for the summer such as a night camping trip and a day-long kayaking or canoeing trip along the North Anna River. While the summer programs provide cadets with fun-filled memories and bonding experiences, the cadets are additionally given the opportunity to strengthen their leadership skills.

“They’re supposed to run the organization,” Schmetzer said. “The sergeant and I are just mentors.”

The cadets are tasked with planning the events, such as deciding on transportation, what meals to make and who will bring certain equipment to the upcoming camping trip, Schmetzer said.

In addition to planning summer events, cadets take on leadership opportunities throughout the year. Students who are selected to hold the positions of the group commander, flight commanders and first sergeants hold staff meetings once a week to plan other programs.

Other leadership opportunities offered to cadets include hands-on involvement in community service. Each summer, the cadets devise six community service, school and academic-related goals for the upcoming school year in order to inspire growth and critical thinking skills.

Following their goals for this academic year, cadets have begun holding a series of canned food drives to serve the Ashland Christian Emergency Services and Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions nonprofit organizations. They are currently holding their second canned food drive of the year with the goal of collecting around 200 cans for community members in need.

“We’re trying to engender a sense of community,” Schmetzer said. “You know, we live here and this takes care of the community.”

The AFJROTC cadets remain active in the community in a variety of ways, including marching in the Mechanicsville Christmas Parade this past December for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Schmetzer said the core benefits of the AFJROTC program are the “opportunities to learn leadership and life skills” that will follow the students throughout their lives.

“Our charter is to build better citizens for service in your local community, the state and the country,” Schmetzer said. “But we’re not recruiters.”

While the program is geared toward officer training, it is not limited to students who are interested in pursuing military service post-graduation, he said.

“Every student that has said, ‘Hey, I want to learn how to be a leader’ has gone on and done fantastic things,” Schmetzer said.

According to Schmetzer and Monge, a number of students who have passed through the program have reached great heights in both the military and other significant professions. Schmetzer said three former female students are currently majors in the military. Other former students have joined the police force, pursued nursing and even served the U.S. President in Marine helicopter transportation.

Schmetzer expressed his love for teaching and watching his students evolve outside of the program. He said he and Monge proudly hang pictures of former students and their achievements on their office wall.

Moving forward, Schmetzer said he aims to continue providing a variety of fun, student-picked programs throughout the year and upcoming years, such as providing classes on model airplanes, rocketry and drone flying.