Local rescue pup Allie taking part in Puppy Bowl

Those interested in attending need to make reservations -- because of COVID-19 -- at rivercityroll.com.

The gathering will meet on Tommie’s Patio, named in memory of the dog that was set on fire and died.

“I learned Allie would be eligible to participate in the Puppy Bowl through OPH,” Kennedy said.

“Because of COVID, I couldn’t go up there, so it had to be a PCH (Pet Central Helpers) volunteer,” she continued.

“I drove to Baltimore, where she met up with her sister Comet. And then they went on a road trip with an OPH volunteer for a trip to New York for three days,” Kennedy said. “Because of that, we actually don’t know anything as puppy parents. We’re going to learn what happened when it airs.”

Team Fluff Allie is named after the band Alabama Shakes.

Six years ago, Kennedy rescued Amos Lee, who is now 6½. “He’s an angel, a gift from God, 10 dogs in one.” She also said that he is “a true mutt – a great big brother for her.”

Kennedy praises the word of those who rescue dogs. “Allie’s mother was brought here from Mississippi and gave birth two days – nine in the litter -- after arrival to a foster mom in Aylett.”