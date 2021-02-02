Local rescue pup Allie taking part in Puppy Bowl

MECHANICSVILLE -- A 6½-month-old rescue named Alabama, known as Allie, will be taking part in Puppy Bowl XVII on Feb. 7 on Animal Planet. She will be appearing as her pre-adoption name, Milky Way. The program will air at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet and Discovery+.
Erin Kennedy of Mechanicsville rescued Allie, a pit-boxer-Catahoula (a Louisiana bred dog), from Operation Paws for Homes.
“What essentially happened – and is important to note – is that I rescued her from an organization called Operation Paws for Homes. They are mostly in Central Virginia, but have 800 volunteers between North Carolina and Hershey, Pennsylvania,” Kennedy said.
This will be the sixth year that Operation Paws for Homes has partnered with Animal Planet and the Puppy Bowl.
“Essentially, it really is just a bunch of dogs in a makeshift arena with toys. They just play with toys. If any of them in their play, and they’re running or whatever, a touchdown collects points that way,” Kennedy added. “Any dog that gets on either side across one of the touchdown lines gets a touchdown.”
“We’re actually doing a puppy bowl viewing party at River City Roll for dogs and humans to attend. We’ll have a little Puppy Bowl field and it starts at 2 o’clock.”
River City Roll is located at 939 Myers St. in Richmond.
Those interested in attending need to make reservations -- because of COVID-19 -- at rivercityroll.com.
The gathering will meet on Tommie’s Patio, named in memory of the dog that was set on fire and died.
“I learned Allie would be eligible to participate in the Puppy Bowl through OPH,” Kennedy said.
“Because of COVID, I couldn’t go up there, so it had to be a PCH (Pet Central Helpers) volunteer,” she continued.
“I drove to Baltimore, where she met up with her sister Comet. And then they went on a road trip with an OPH volunteer for a trip to New York for three days,” Kennedy said. “Because of that, we actually don’t know anything as puppy parents. We’re going to learn what happened when it airs.”
Team Fluff Allie is named after the band Alabama Shakes.
Six years ago, Kennedy rescued Amos Lee, who is now 6½. “He’s an angel, a gift from God, 10 dogs in one.” She also said that he is “a true mutt – a great big brother for her.”
Kennedy praises the word of those who rescue dogs. “Allie’s mother was brought here from Mississippi and gave birth two days – nine in the litter -- after arrival to a foster mom in Aylett.”
The puppies were fostered for eight weeks before all being adopted.
“I was really lucky to get Allie. I’m biased, but I definitely think she is the cutest one.”
The pick-up location was PetSmart on Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville.
For more information, go to ophrescue.org.