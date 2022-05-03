Mechanicsville nine seek open school board appointment

Mechanicsville District supervisor Canova Peterson has until May 25 to decide which one of nine nominees will be appointed to serve on the county’s school board for a four-year term beginning in July.

After hearing from seven of those nominees and a number of their supporters during a public hearing last week, Peterson said the decision won’t be easy given the number of qualified candidates who presented themselves for consideration.

“I don’t think I’ll come up with a bad decision because I’ve got a lot of good options here tonight,” Peterson said. “I want to thank everybody for stepping up and everyone who has come here to support your friends. I’d like each of you to contact me so we can set up a time to have a one-on-one conversation. I want to hear with each of you has to say. This is all about what is best for Hanover County and Hanover County schools.”

Peterson alluded to the short time frame provided to make the final decision, but assured the audience that due diligence and a thorough vetting of all the nominees will be completed. He asked all the candidates to contact him as soon as possible to set up interviews and requested detailed resumes from all those interested in the position.

“You have given me a hard job to accomplish over the next few weeks, but we are going to do it together,” he said.

That list of nominees includes Sterling Daniel, the current representative for Mechanicsville, who was appointed in 2020 to replace Roger Bourassa, who resigned abruptly after serving two years of his four-year term.

Less than 48 hours after being appointed, Hanover County schools closed due to the pandemic, and the ensuing two years provided its fare share of challenges for Hanover schools.

“I have no interest in driving a particular ideology. I’m just here to serve the students,” Daniel said as nominations were accepted at the April 26 board of supervisors meeting. “I’m simply a father of children in our schools with an extensive amount of knowledge and experience that is directly applicable to the operations of our school system.”

Daniel served as a budget advisor for education and finance for three Virginia governors and currently serves as associate dean of finance at the VCU School of Nursing.

He provided his assessment regarding the current status of Hanover schools. “Today, our schools are filled with dedicated professionals educating our children. At the end of the day, when I see more than 95% of our students graduating on time, the majority with advanced diplomas from all different walks of life, you can call it equity, inclusiveness or whatever you want. I call it success,” he concluded.

Mechanicsville businessman and CPA Johnny Redd was also nominated and said his previous service on the school board from 1980-84 and his deep roots with the Hanover community prepare him well for the pending appointment.

“I served on the school board before some of these candidates here tonight were even born,” Redd said during the public hearing. “Our school board today faces issues well beyond our imagination of what we would have been facing years ago.”

Jerry McCormick also placed his name in nomination, but conceded he has little experience in the education field. “I’ve never been a teacher, a principal or part of any school administration. However, I am a parent and have been watching school board meetings from afar for the past two or three years,” McCormick, a relationship manager by trade, said. The father of two children in Hanover schools, one with special needs, said his experience with the system has prepared him to serve. “While I’ve never been a part of HCPS, you could say that we’ve had a relationship over the years,” McCormick said.

Realtor Ryan Hudson was a nominee during the last round of nominations in 2020, and is again seeking the seat during the current appointment process.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to stand before you as a nominee for the Hanover County School Board,” Hudson said during the public hearing. “We find ourselves at a pivotal time in the life of our community. Hanover County has become ground zero for national policy. Like school districts across the nation and particularly the Commonwealth, the sovereignty of the parent is front and center,” the father of three added.

Kimberly Thurston is a Mechanicsville single mother of three who has been active in recent hot button issues at school board meetings and is seeking appointment to the Mechanicsville seat.

“I’m here tonight to tell you why I am the most qualified candidate for the Mechanicsville seat on the school board,” Thurston said at last week’s meeting. “I am passionate about this county and I am passionate about our children’s education and well being. I am not here to play politics with our children. I am here to advocate for what is right for our community, and I will work tirelessly to do the right thing for the children who are in our schools,” she added.

Paul Heizer was nominated but did not attend last week’s meeting. Heizer is a school administrator in Caroline County and has two children in HCPS. Chris Cray’s name was also placed in nomination by a supporter, but he was not present at the meeting.

Mother of eight and businesswoman Sarah Gragnani Butler was also nominated to fill the seat beginning July 1. “The main reason I would appreciate the opportunity to sit on the school board is to be the voice for children, the voice they can’t be,” she said. “I believe … the firsthand knowledge of what my children experience every day will bring a different perspective to the board. I am determined and I know that I can be the voice for many children and make them proud.”

Ryan Martin is the vice president of a local company and has a lifelong relationship with Hanover County. The Virginia Tech graduate is seeking appointment as the Mechanicsville representative on the board, and said his business and leadership skills will well serve the board. Martin is also an Division I and Division III NCAA basketball official.

“I am a Hanoverian to the core and a proud product of the Hanover County school system,” Martin said. “I love this county and the people in it. I’d be a good asset to the school board because I am an experienced leader. My colleagues would say that I am an effective leader because I am a good listener,” the father of three said.

“If appointed, I will do just that. I will listen to stakeholders of the school system from all walks of life regardless of who they are,” Martin said.