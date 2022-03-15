New Habitat for Humanity ReStore is officially open, bigger and better than before

Community members flocked to the Cold Harbor Business Center last Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the new Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity ReStore. With shopping carts ready as the doors officially opened at 9 a.m., the day proved to be a great success with a notable amount of community support.

Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity began moving from their previous ReStore and office location last month, transitioning from the store’s original Atlee location to its new location at 7199 Stonewall Parkway, Mechanicsville.

According to Renee Robinson, executive director of Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity, they received help from over 100 volunteers with moving the ReStore from its original location in just two weeks. Approximately 20 volunteers helped the previous weekend with the store’s finishing touches in preparation for the March 8 grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.

Robinson offered opening remarks during the ribbon cutting ceremony to show appreciation for the community’s support and the rest of the Habitat staff.

“These two weeks, we could not have done it without you,” Robinson said. “We have lots of folks from the community show up and that’s what this community does. It always shows up when you need it.”

The ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center. The store sells community donations of new or gently-used items at a discounted price, such as furniture, appliances, home accessories and building materials. Everything in the store is donated by either community members or local businesses. All proceeds from the store go directly toward Habitat’s community service programs, including its Homeownership Program and Critical Repairs program.

“We always like for folks to know yes, you’re getting a great deal, but the money you’re spending here is going right back to this local community,” Robinson said.

Habitat moved their offices and ReStore in order to accommodate a larger inventory. The new store provides approximately 3,000 additional square feet of retail space, with one section of the store featuring home improvement items and another dedicated to home décor.

With an increase in space, the organization is able to accept a much larger number of donations than its previous location. The home improvement section features a wide variety of discounted tools and appliances, including ceiling fans, vents, refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, washer and dryers, doors and much more. The home décor section of the store includes a wide assortment of board games, children’s toys, paintings, VHS tapes, vinyl records, DVDs, TVs, glasses, mugs, furniture and more.

In addition, the new store features a “mission wall” located at the store’s main entranceway that displays how many homes Habitat has built to date, how many home repairs they have done and information on the organization’s programs and ways to get involved. Habitat has built 73 homes since 1990 and conducted 31 repairs since 2017.

The mission wall additionally highlights the legacy of Delois Davis, Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity’s first homeowner in 1991. Upon her passing, she bequeathed her home back to Habitat, making her the largest donor of the organization to date. Proceeds from the sale helped establish the organization’s first ReStore in 2005.

Melissa Haley, executive director of the Hanover Chamber of Commerce, offered additional opening remarks during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Habitat has been an amazing chamber member for a number of years,” Haley said. “We’ve loved having them a part of this community as much as you guys have, and we are so excited to be able to celebrate them today.”

In addition, Haley introduced chamber members Jason Verlander and Bobby Broyles of Blazer Heating and Air, who presented a surprise gift to Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity.

“Blazer wanted to look in a direction to give back to the community because we’ve been able to benefit so much from the community to trust us in our services,” Broyles said.

According to Broyles, Blazer Heating and Air has grown tremendously in the past year since partnering with Habitat, conducting a number of HVAC replacements, repairs and donating recycling materials to Habitat every Tuesday for refurbishing.

“So today we wanted to enhance the partnership for your special day,” Broyles said.

The crowd gasped in awe and clapped as Broyles and Verlander, the general manager of Blazer Heating, presented a $10,000 check donation to Habitat for Humanity.

“From the repairs that they’ve done and what we will continue to be able to do with this $10,000 is amazing,” Robinson said.

A majority of attendees gathered around Robinson as she cut the ceremonial ribbon in celebration of the new ReStore’s official opening, which was followed by a round of applause.

W. Canova Peterson, the Mechanicsville supervisor on the Hanover County Board of Supervisors, additionally offered thanks to Habitat for returning to Mechanicsville, the “heart of Hanover County.”

The new store is now in full operation and open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store accepts donations every day until 4 p.m.