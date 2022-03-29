Oak Knoll student reaches regional spelling bee

Oak Knoll Middle School student Sidhvidheer Janapareddy participated Saturday in the 47th annual Richmond Times-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch (RTD) Spelling Bee is held each year and draws together elementary and middle school students from across central Virginia. The winner of the spelling competition receives a $1,500 scholarship and an all-expenses paid trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Janapareddy said he received help from his brother in preparation for Saturday’s bee, reading around 27 pages of text in order to practice his spelling. In addition, he downloaded a spelling app on his phone to improve his vocabulary.

Janapareddy secured his position as a finalist in the RTD bee by ranking an impressive score of 39 out of 40 in the first online test, scoring the highest out of the 25 other contestants. He represented Hanover County Public Schools as one of the six finalists to reach Saturday’s competition.

“It was very exciting,” Janapareddy said. “Everybody at my school was so happy for me, too.”

Saturday’s bee was held via Zoom, with Janapareddy and five other finalists competing in a multi-round spelling test. The five other finalists were Naol Mintesinot of Goochland Elementary School, Emily Ridout of Edward W. Wyatt Middle School, Annalee Steffan of Charles City County Elementary School, Zainab Iqbal of Al Madina School of Richmond, and Trey Felton of Northumberland Middle School. Janapareddy was one of four young spellers who did not make it through the first round.

After a grueling 56 rounds, Trey Felton secured the title of the 47th RTD Regional Spelling Bee champion.

Janapareddy said he will definitely be participating in the spelling bee next year and will continue his rigorous studying in preparation.