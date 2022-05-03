Olive LITWINOWICZ

LITWINOWICZ, Olive Hornberger, 93, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2022. She passed away after being surrounded by her family at her home at Covenant Woods Retirement Community. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Stanley Litwinowicz. Olive retired from the Baptist General Association of Virginia, after more than 30 years of service. While there, she was involved in scheduling and participating in youth conferences at Eagle Eyrie. Working with the youth was one of her great passions. Olive was a charter member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, as well as being a proud member of the church choir. Olive is survived by five nieces, Vivian Beasley (Robert), Jean Schmidt, Judy Echard (Chris), Gayle Lucas and Jody Brown (Steve Neal); one nephew, Jack Hornberger. She is also survived by numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews; as well as a beloved friend, Gladys M. Shoemaker. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Bennett's Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Atlee Road.
