Patsy ARTHUR

ARTHUR

ARTHUR, Patsy Marie Kirby, 76, of Fork Union, formerly of Mechanicsville, received her heavenly wings on Sunday May 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Malcus and Maude Southard Kirby of Studley; a son in-law, Allen Perkins Jr; and a grandson, Michael Perkins. Patsy is survived by her husband of 58 years, James; daughter, Monica Perkins; sisters, Barbara Hansen and Diana Edmunds; brother, Donald Kirby; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Patsy was an employee of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and retired after 40 years of service. She dedicated her life to helping others and rescuing animals and adopted and cared for many animals over her lifetime. Patsy will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220 or richmondspca.org.

