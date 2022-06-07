ARTHUR, Patsy Marie Kirby, 76, of Fork Union, formerly of Mechanicsville, received her heavenly wings on Sunday May 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Malcus and Maude Southard Kirby of Studley; a son in-law, Allen Perkins Jr; and a grandson, Michael Perkins. Patsy is survived by her husband of 58 years, James; daughter, Monica Perkins; sisters, Barbara Hansen and Diana Edmunds; brother, Donald Kirby; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Patsy was an employee of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and retired after 40 years of service. She dedicated her life to helping others and rescuing animals and adopted and cared for many animals over her lifetime. Patsy will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220 or richmondspca.org.
Patsy ARTHUR
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ellie Cook has been named the Mechanicsville High School (MHS) Class of 2022’s valedictorian with a GPA of 4.573. Madison (Madi) Wangensteen, …
Seven of the eight nominees seeking to serve as Mechanicsville representative on the Hanover County School Board attended last week’s Board of…
BORKEY, Earnest Earl, 88, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, departed this life on May 22, 2022. He was born on May 26, 1933 to the late Alice K. an…
CHENAULT, Bonnie Whitlock “Bonbon”, 77, went to be with her Lord May 24, 2022. She passed peacefully after spending her final days surrounded …
The Rev. Dr. Robert Bluford Jr., known for his work as a theologian, historic preservationist and founder of Historic Polegreen Church Foundat…
GIANNASI, Deborah THOMSON, age 66, departed this life after a brief and valiant battle with cancer. She lived a traditional childhood in favor…
A crowd of spectators flocked to the Ashland Junction Shopping Center this month to witness an impressive display of vintage and new cars for …
Sophia Cassis and Jonathan Sutkus lead the Class of 2022 at Atlee High School as valedictorian and salutatorian, with grade point averages of …
A proposal to amend a conditional use permit in regard to an existing construction debris landfill and borrow pit faced pushback from resident…
Reader discusses ‘2000 Mules’ film and voter fraud