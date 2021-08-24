Persistence pays off for local family

Dedicated wife would not let obstacles derail journey
Editor’s Note: The Local published two stories in 2019 chronicling the plight of a Mechanicsville couple as they searched for a kidney donor. Due to the persistence of wife Debbie Nininger, the story has a happy ending. She submitted the following article as a final entry in their story to thank and acknowledge the many folks who helped in their journey. Here’s her story:
In 2020, some readers may recall that I was seeking a kidney for my husband, Scott. After repeated letters in the paper, social media outreach, neighborhood blogs and even distributing post cards on bulletin boards, I did not know what else I could do. Thankfully, in January of 2020, a potential donor was tested.
All of the testing was approved and our donor was accepted. We were elated. Scott would have the surgery and we finally saw a light at the end of the tunnel.
Interestingly enough, our donor, although donating for Scott, was not a match to Scott. Through The Kidney Paired Exchange program, a person could still be a donor by making a kidney available to be put into the “exchange” in Scott’s name. At the same time, another individual, also looking for a kidney transplant had a donor in the same situation, the kidney was not compatible for them. By putting these donors in the exchange, they could match the kidneys to the recipients who would have the best possible matching.
Now, if you have a healthy kidney, you can help anyone, it is not determined by direct blood match to who you are trying to help. Kidneys can now be matched to individuals through a database, as long as a healthy kidney is provided, a “give one get one” type of program. There are now more options available, which means more people can be helped at a time. Thanks to the Kidney Paired Exchange, Scott’s surgery would be part of a ‘chain’ to include 17 recipients and 17 donors. Scott’s surgery was now scheduled for March 18, 2020.
On March 11, 2020, we received a phone call. I remember seeing the caller ID and my stomach tightened. The Transplant Center informed us that, “due to the pandemic, hospitals were no longer allowing non essential surgeries to proceed.” I think my heart stopped. We had waited so long, and had been through so much. I fell apart. Scott, however, remained strong for his family, and said we just have to wait for the transplant center to let us know what to do next.
More discouraging news followed when we were informed that our donor had to withdraw due to medical issues. The transplant center would need to start their search all over. Fortunately, my outreach had worked and they had people to refer back to that wanted to help.
At last, a long awaited phone call was received.
I am happy to report that on March 25, 2021, Scott and another recipient both received healthy kidneys. We were not informed of the names of the donors, as they chose to remain anonymous.
To us, they are our miracles and our heroes in every form of the word, angels sent by God. These people gave of themselves for the betterment of others, selflessly, just out of the kindness and willingness in their hearts. If they are reading this, thank you! You are remarkable. There are not enough words for our gratitude, respect and admiration for what you have done.
We carry you in our hearts, minds, and in every breath we take each day. You have given us the greatest gift ever. For me, I can finally breathe, sleep and see a future that I thought that I had lost. For our daughter, she has her Daddy back, and for Scott, he is a new man. He looks good, feels good, has energy and can sleep at night. He is happy to wake up in the morning each day.
Thank you, to The Virginia Transplant Center, Dr. Mendez, the medical staff at Henrico Doctors Hospital, the post transplant team and the Glenside Dialysis Center.
My sister Karen, who flew from California, wearing an N95 mask, goggles and a face shield, quarantining for 10+ days, until a confirmed negative COVID test, just to help and support us in this difficult time, I thank you. Your love and dedication means so much. I love you and I could not have gotten through everything without you.
If anyone is interested in donating a kidney, or if you would like further information about organ donation, please contact the Virginia Transplant Center at 804-289-4941. You can also go to https://hcavirginia.com/specialties/kidney-transplant/?location=henrico-doctors.