Persistence pays off for local family

To us, they are our miracles and our heroes in every form of the word, angels sent by God. These people gave of themselves for the betterment of others, selflessly, just out of the kindness and willingness in their hearts. If they are reading this, thank you! You are remarkable. There are not enough words for our gratitude, respect and admiration for what you have done.

We carry you in our hearts, minds, and in every breath we take each day. You have given us the greatest gift ever. For me, I can finally breathe, sleep and see a future that I thought that I had lost. For our daughter, she has her Daddy back, and for Scott, he is a new man. He looks good, feels good, has energy and can sleep at night. He is happy to wake up in the morning each day.

Thank you, to The Virginia Transplant Center, Dr. Mendez, the medical staff at Henrico Doctors Hospital, the post transplant team and the Glenside Dialysis Center.

My sister Karen, who flew from California, wearing an N95 mask, goggles and a face shield, quarantining for 10+ days, until a confirmed negative COVID test, just to help and support us in this difficult time, I thank you. Your love and dedication means so much. I love you and I could not have gotten through everything without you.