Peterson selects Redd to fill Mechanicsville seat

Seven of the eight nominees seeking to serve as Mechanicsville representative on the Hanover County School Board attended last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting in anticipation of supervisor Canova Peterson’s announcement of his final selection.

Peterson recognized each of them individually and said any or all of them would make excellent board members and urged them to seek public service appointments in other areas prior to announcing Johnny Redd as his selection to serve the upcoming four-year term.

All eight nominees indicated that they were 100% looking out for all Hanover children, Peterson explained. “All eight of them felt that way and expressed that to me.”

Sarah Gragnani-Butler, Paul Heizer, Ryan Hudson, Ryan Martin, Jerry McCormick, Johnny Redd, Kimberly Thurston and outgoing Mechanicsville School Board representative Sterling Daniel were considered for the nomination. Daniel did not attend last week’s announcement, but Peterson acknowledged his service.

“I do want to go on the record and say we do appreciate him stepping up and filling the previous term and the work that he has done serving the citizens and the children of this county,” he said.

Peterson also credited the early release of possible candidates names and a more thorough vetting process with the influx of candidates, the most for any appointed post in recent memory.

“As a result, we had more nominees step up for this seat than I think we’ve ever had. I’m very happy with that,” Peterson said.

Peterson cited Redd’s experience and specifically mentioned his previous service on the school board from 1980 to 1984 and a background in business as reasons for his selection of the retired Certified Public Accountant.

Peterson described his process of choosing one candidate from such a qualified field as “difficult.”

“I’ve looked at it. I’ve looked at it from different angles,” he said.

The Mechanicsville supervisor said he based his decision on basic principles like the school system organizational chart that places the citizens of Hanover County in the top position followed by the school board and the superintendent.

After receiving hundreds of emails and other communication, Peterson said the decision hinged on who could best represent the citizens of the Mechanicsville District.

“I looked at this and it came down to someone who had concerns for the schools, had been in the schools and had kids in the schools…. and also has the business acumen to realize that they are part of a group who is running a multi-million dollar business, which is our schools,” Peterson said before announcing Redd’s appointment. “It’s about education and it’s about running a business.”

Ashland supervisor Faye Prichard said she would be departing from her longstanding practice of supporting the nominees of her fellow supervisors.

“On my six years on this board, I’ve prided myself on not voting party but in fact, voting my conscience,” she said. “I have great respect for my fellow board members and this is the first time I’ve ever chosen not to support a board member in his nomination of a candidate.”

Prichard referenced remarks Redd provided to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “In his interview in the T-D, he made it very clear that he cannot equally support all the children in our schools, and our job is a simple but very difficult one. We have to educate every child in this county, and in order to do that, we have to provide them with support and respect. If I don’t believe a board member can do that, I cannot support him,” she added.

Board chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek said she also has a history of supporting her fellow board members’ nominations but could not do so on the candidate being considered. She noted the importance of personal involvement with the schools and pointed out that current board member Daniel is the only member who actually has children in Hanover schools.

“We had several candidates… who had children in the school system and who would be there for some time. I think that is a valuable voice,” Kelly-Wiecek said.

The chair also cited the need for collaboration for anyone willing to work on the school board. “It is essential that you collaborate with people, and Im deeply concerned that we may not be choosing the best and the most collaborative individual,” she said.

Kelly-Wiecek said Redd had personally assured her that he could meet those expectations.

And Redd expressed similar sentiments when he took the podium to accept the nomination.

“I am very honored that Mr. Peterson appointed me and that you guys have voted to have confidence in me to serve on this board,” Redd said.

Regarding collaboration, Redd said he had already begun the process by interacting with audience members, some of whom had expressed displeasure with his nomination during a public comment period help prior to the appointment process.

“I have already spoken to people in the audience tonight about getting with them on this transgender issue. I am not what many have painted me as being – someone that is not inclusive of all ideas,” he said. “I am open to hear from them.”

Redd said he looks forward to serving his term that begins in July and issued a guarantee to the board. “I pledge not to disappoint you.”

A number of speakers expressed concerns regarding Redd’s nomination during the comment period, many citing his remarks provided in the recent newspaper article.

Jennifer Womble referred to the plight of LGBT community in Hanover schools and comments made by Redd regarding that community. “Not addressing these social changes or even accepting what you deem incorrectly as immoral, illogical and ungodly, you are intentionally marginalizing these kids in a school environment that will not allow them to be who they truly are. This has many detrimental effects on their mental health,” Womble said.

Redd had stated, “My attention will be focused on returning to the primary purpose of the public schools in Hanover County — education of the students, not indoctrination of the students, not promoting social change that is illogical, immoral and/or ungodly,” in the T-D series that questioned all eight candidates.

Mechanicsville resident Peggy Lavinder also expressed concerns with Redd’s recent comments.

“All signs indicate that we are getting a school board member who is quoted in the paper saying that he will find some children immoral for being who they are; he will call them evil,” Lavender said. “He will take names, take charge and use his Bible to wield decisions, wield power over policy and regulations — a Bible that is not my faith practice.”

She said the appointment sends the wrong message for many Hanover students and parents. “It’s all a message to a certain part of our Hanover community that you will not be protected, you will not be safe, you will not be considered,” she added.

Redd stated in those submitted responses that “We have strayed from godly principles and are reaping the consequences of disobedience. This is our watch — I take that very seriously. This is my watch — I have an assignment. Am I going to stand against immoral and illogical ideologies — YES! I am not going to be silently complicit and allow an evil tide to carry THE CHILDREN to a point where they are brainwashed.”