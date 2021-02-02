Public input on school budget mostly supportive

ASHLAND — Hanover County School Board members held their second public hearing regarding the proposed FY2022 budget. Since the first public hearing took place before Dr. Michael Gill announced details of the proposed spending plan last week, this week’s hearing provided an opportunity for the public to comment on the details of the FY2022 plan.

Several speakers expressed support for Gill’s $215.5 million proposal, most pointing to the teacher and staff salary increases and increased funding for mental health and counseling demands.

Both Hanover professional teachers organizations endorsed the plan and noted the positive momentum outlined in the FY2022 proposal.

President Gene Matthews said his organization as well as Hanover Professional Educators polled their members to gauge reaction to Gill’s presentation last week.

“Our members appreciate the hard work that was put into this budget as well as the collaboration that took place between Dr. Gill and County Administrator [John] Budesky,” Matthews said. “Our associations emphatically support the improvements in the teachers‘ salary scale.”