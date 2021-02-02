Public input on school budget mostly supportive

ASHLAND — Hanover County School Board members held their second public hearing regarding the proposed FY2022 budget. Since the first public hearing took place before Dr. Michael Gill announced details of the proposed spending plan last week, this week’s hearing provided an opportunity for the public to comment on the details of the FY2022 plan.
Several speakers expressed support for Gill’s $215.5 million proposal, most pointing to the teacher and staff salary increases and increased funding for mental health and counseling demands.
Both Hanover professional teachers organizations endorsed the plan and noted the positive momentum outlined in the FY2022 proposal.
President Gene Matthews said his organization as well as Hanover Professional Educators polled their members to gauge reaction to Gill’s presentation last week.
“Our members appreciate the hard work that was put into this budget as well as the collaboration that took place between Dr. Gill and County Administrator [John] Budesky,” Matthews said. “Our associations emphatically support the improvements in the teachers‘ salary scale.”
Matthews points out the 2.5 percent across-the-board increase for all employees would be supplemented by adjustments made to the difference in pay grade levels resulting in an average pay increase for Hanover teachers of 3.7 percent.
While salary compression remains an issue in need of further attention, Matthews said this year’s adjustments are “a positive step for the county’s educators and one that our memberships greatly appreciate.”
Both organizations also endorsed the pay increases for teaching assistants and bus drivers. “These support professionals work hard and are essential to providing a quality education for our students,” Matthews said.
Gill’s budget includes:
! 2.5% salary increase for all employees effective July 1.
! An additional $1.14 million investment in Phase II of the teacher salary scale enhancement with pay increases up to 6.0% (inclusive of the 2.5% raise).
! Instructional assistant salary scale enhancement.
! Bus driver salary scale enhancement.
! Continued funding of increasing health care costs totaling $1.7 million.
! 9 positions to support mental health, counseling, and behavioral management (refocusing existing resources).
! 10 administrative support staff for the Hanover County Online School (refocusing existing resources).
“Our two associations believe Dr. Gill’s proposed budget represents a major improvement for Hanover County Pubic Schools and we ask you to approve it,” Matthews said. “However, at the same time, we believe HCPS continues to have some unmet needs, and, as a result, we ask you to continue this forward momentum in future budget cycles.”
Brett Christian, president of the Hanover Education Foundation, also endorsed Gill’s proposed budget.
“I’m here tonight to support the FY2022 proposed school budget,” Christian said. “2020 created challenges that no one could have ever imagined but through the leadership of our school division employees, perilous efforts, long days and nights, we were able to do something that many throughout our country were unable to do — and that was to provide our children with the option to attend in school or virtual instruction.”
The school board is scheduled to consider Gill’s budget at its Feb. 9 meeting and Gill will present that budget to the board of supervisors the following day.