Registrar’s office gets ready for big election

Curbside voting will be set up in the rear of the Wickham Building where voters can pull up and call for service if attendants are not already in place. “No one will have to come into the building if they want to vote curbside.”

Voters also will be able to access a ballot box where absentee ballots can be deposited avoiding concerns regarding recent United States Postal Service delivery issues. The box is under 24-hour surveillance and will be emptied three times a day by election officials and representatives from each political party.

“This ballot box was a direct result of COVID,” Smithson said explaining that her office realized early (before recent General Assembly action that requires similar accommodation) that many absentee voters are in a high-risk category for the virus and would need options.

Voters in Virginia are not required to provide a reason to request an absentee ballot, and that adjustment in policy has resulted in an increase in mail-in ballot requests.

“Throw in the issues with the U.S. Postal Service and that ballot box is even more important now because they have the ability to cast their ballot and it’s secure without having to worry if it will get there,” Smithson said.