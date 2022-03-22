Rezoning paves way for elementary school

New facility will replace, combine Gandy, Clay campuses

Ashland Town Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit (CUP) last week that clears the way for the construction of the new John Gandy Elementary School.

The 30-acre site has frontage along Archie Cannon Drive and the new facility that replaces both Gandy and Henry Clay Elementary schools will occupy the site where the current Gandy campus is currently located.

Project manager Sean Douty of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates Architects presented council members with a comprehensive overview of the project on March 15 that included detailed drawings and renderings of the new school scheduled to open in fall 2024.

The property is currently zoned Rural Residential (RR-1) and Residential Limited (R-2), and the Town’s Comprehensive Plan envisions the property being used as a school and designated government on planning maps. Although the use is designated as a school, the project still required a CUP.

“We are currently proposing a Main Street-style building where off of the main entrance there is a primary avenue that goes right down the middle of the building,” Douty said.

The classrooms will be located on one side of the main corridor and other school departments like administration, gymnasium and Media Center, would occupy the opposite side of the avenue.

“What was really important to us as we developed appearance of this building from the exterior is that it is completely contextual to the vernacular you see around town,” Douty said. Studies of the town’s architecture and building materials provided the base for the design efforts and used those as precedents for design of the new school.

Vice mayor John Hodges questioned the reduction of playground space in the proposed plan and said the new area should be available for neighborhood use when school is not in session.

The proposed plan outlines two separate playgrounds, one for kindergarten to second grades and one for third to fifth graders.

“We are really tight on the site space but we are trying to come up with creative solutions to still provide those abilities for those students to have those opportunities,” said Christina Berta, assistant superintendent for business and operations.

Berta said the division is considering creating a track around the bus parking area or utilizing a fire lane reserved for emergency use for some recreational activities for students. Basketball goals could be installed on either side of the fire lane allowing students to use the area.

Council member Daniel McGraw clarified exactly who would be attending the new school and that some students within the town limit would attend other schools.

“I know when this is built, it’s going to be so beautiful and some people may be moving into town and say, ‘my child is going to go to that school,’ but not everyone in this town goes to this school. Is that correct?” McGraw asked.

“No boundaries would be changed by this application. This is, as noted, a consolidation of the current Henry Clay Elementary School, which is K-2,…. to John M. Gandy which is 3-5,” superintendent Michael Gill said. He noted that Gandy and Clay are the only two elementary schools in the county that have a split feeder pattern.

The superintendent said he wasn’t sure of the exact boundary lines but conceded some Ashland students attend other elementary schools. “I don’t have the answer right off the top of my head, but I believe there are some portions of the town that actually may feed into Elmont Elementary.”

Gill also explained the naming of the school. “The school board had already voted some years back that the name John M. Gandy would be retained,” Gill said. “You see that in the renderings that the name will stay with the site so it will be John M. Gandy.”

Henry Clay Elementary was opened in the 1930s, and Gill said that name also deserves recognition. “I will say as an American history major that we want to honor the legacy of Henry Clay Elementary School and what it has also meant to the town of Ashland, and I think there are several unique ways we can do that within the confines of the building.”

The current John M. Gandy Elementary School was opened in 1950 as an African American school during the “separate but equal” era. The facility replaced the Hanover County Training School that opened in 1915 and served the county’s minority students.

In other matters, the council approved a rezoning that allows the construction of a single family home on Jamestown Road. The lot is currently zoned RR-1 but due to the configuration of the site is unbuildable under those zoning guidelines.

Applicant Greg Tuggle said he was requesting the rezoning because the lot could be utilized under R-2 zoning to allow him to build a small home for his own personal use.

Council members questioned the positioning of two roads on either side of Tuggle’s property that provide access to homes located further off the main road. One of those roads is on Tuggle’s property, but he maintained he had no intention of restricting access to that road.

Neighbors on the east side of Tuggle’s property said they do use that road for access to their home and that the lot in question was too small for a home.

Tuggle maintained the road issue should not delay a decision on his application to rezone and said he would build a separate driveway to Jamestown Road if that would alleviate concerns regarding use of the existing private roads.

“I want to be a good neighbor, I have no intention of disturbing their access,” he said. “This is intended as my place to retire.”

Town attorney Andrea Erard advised council members to delay a decision on the rezoning until those matters could be resolved, possibly averting confrontations among neighbors down the road.

“It does sound like perhaps there are some details that would be best if they were ironed out,” Erard said.

Hodges did not favor a delay in order to broker an agreement with neighbors and the applicant.

“Basically we are talking about private agreements and this is a public zoning case. There’s nothing preventing us from acting tonight. We are not in a position to dictate a solution. It’s a private matter between the neighbors and Mr. Tuggle,” Hodges said.

Erard further explained her position.

“When I was suggesting perhaps ironing out details I was thinking that the property owner might want to identify where the driveway would go, the orientation of the house and maybe give some idea as to what it might look like,” Erard explained.

McGraw said he was not in favor of making the applicant feel unwanted and would “hate for a delay to make the applicant feel there was one more hurdle.”

Mayor Steve Trivett said he was in favor of a delay to make sure all details were clear to the applicant and the neighbors affected by the approval.

“It would be good for your neighbors to know in advance what is going to be allowed and what is not,” Trivett said. “This might be the best time to answer the question because after this point we really don’t have anything to do with it. This is the best time to fix it if we want to provide opportunities for the neighbors to come to an agreement on how it should be fixed.”