Short life produced lasting message

I followed the plight of Ernie and Michael as the disease progressed. It became more difficult to expose Michael to the things he loved like car shows, but Ernie persisted performing each tedious task with a smile. The amount of joy Ernie derived from just caring for his son was inspirational.

The story became even more important when I learned of my son’s diagnosis, and I immediately knew that Ernie and Michael’s story also belonged to my son Jack and I. I must admit seeing the immense responsibility that lay ahead for our family was somewhat frightening but also inspiring.

In many ways Michael’s accomplishments became part of our journey, and Ernie’s dedication to his son became a personal inspiration for me. If a template could be provided for how to care for a child with MD, there was no better model than Ernie.

Last month, Michael lost his battle with MD at age 33. That may seem young to most people, but to kids with Duchennes, it’s more than a lifetime. Ernie’s care and Michael’s tenacious spirit offered hope to all of us affected by this terrible and cruel disease, and his zest for life leaves a lasting legacy for a community that depends on inspiration and hope to meet the next challenge.