Supervisors adopt FY2023 budget, discuss school minimum wage

The Hanover Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt the presented fiscal year (FY) 2023 total budget of $615.5 million last week. While the budget has received praise by citizens and supervisors for its sizable investment in the county workforce, supervisors called for greater investment in minimum wage increases for school employees.

County administrator John Budesky proposed his recommended budget on Feb. 16 and outlined a five-year planning horizon that would make significant investments in the county workforce, school infrastructure, public safety and others.

He clarified that while the FY2023 budget is an almost 20% increase from the current fiscal year’s adopted budget, the county’s real estate tax rate will remain unchanged at $0.81 per $100 of assessed value. This maintains Hanover County’s position of realizing the lowest tax rate in the region, he said.

The budget instead aims to utilize the county’s recent growth in revenue in areas of real estate, personal property and sales taxes to address challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation. Budesky noted how this growth is an anomaly and will temper in coming years.

One of the highlights of the budget includes an enhancement to the county’s tax relief program for disabled and elderly residents. The new program will expand the number of qualified residents and substantially increase the amount of relief for participants.

Residents 65 years or older or who are permanently disabled with a net combined financial worth, excluding the value of the home, of up to $300,000 will be eligible for real estate tax relief in the amount of their respective program tier.

Residents with incomes of less than $25,000 will receive 100% tax relief; those with incomes of $25,001 to $35,000 will receive 80% tax relief; those with an income of $35,001 to $45,000 will receive 55% tax relief, and those with an income of $45,001 to $55,000 will receive 30% relief.

Chair and Chickahominy Supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek said she was pleased that staff was able to further enhance the initial recommendations on the tax relief program presented on Feb. 16.

“I think it goes without saying that inflation is hitting a number of our residents very hard at the moment with gas and groceries and assessments,” Kelly-Wiecek said. “And so I’m very, very pleased with the results of this program.”

Another highlight of the budget includes a historic investment in the county’s infrastructure in the Five-Year Capital Improvements Plan (CIP), specifically in school facilities. The FY2023 budget will fund the replacement and consolidation of Henry Clay and John M. Gandy Elementary Schools in FY2023, the replacement of Battlefield Park Elementary School in FY2025 and Washington-Henry Elementary School in FY2027. Beaverdam Elementary is also scheduled for a major renovation in FY2027.

The investment in a new fire station is also outlined in the plan and will allocate $11 million in funding toward its construction. Growth in revenue has allowed the county to fund this facility without needing to issue debt.

The budget additionally aims to make the largest investment in the county’s workforce in recent years in order to remain competitive in the region, retain and attract talented staff and address internal compression.

As outlined by Budesky and department heads throughout the budget process, the county’s workforce has struggled with retaining valuable staff, a shrinking number of job applicants and an increasing number of retirements. This is partly due to surrounding localities increasing workforce salaries and providing higher merit increases or other wage enhancements in recent years.

In order to address employment issues and reward employees, the budget provides 5% salary increases for all employees and a minimum wage increase to $15 per hour for county employees. The budget also aims to add to the capabilities of the county’s workforce by funding 27.5 new positions in FY2023 with 16.7 new positions added to public safety agencies.

Ashland Supervisor Faye Prichard said while she is happy that the county is increasing to a $15 an hour minimum wage for all county employees, she is concerned that the same wage increase is not planned for all school employees.

“We have people who work very, very hard in the schools just like they work very, very hard elsewhere in Hanover County,” Prichard said. “And I just cannot feel good about saying that over here on the county side, a $15 minimum wage is necessary but on the school side, we can’t get there quite yet.”

She said she is not prepared to wait another year for this increase and made a motion to accept the agenda with the caveat that they address this dilemma in the first joint education committee meeting in May.

Budesky clarified that while the county can provide the wage increase to the employees across the board, the school division has substantially more employee salaries to address.

Providing the increase to all school employees could potentially require “tens of millions” and a fair amount of research and recommendations are needed, he said, also pointing out that bringing all employees up to $15 an hour would create a separate compression and credentialing problem in schools.

“And so without having those facts and figures, I wouldn’t suggest to you to adopt a budget that is contingent upon solving that problem for the schools,” he said.

“I do not want to put us in a position that we don’t understand, but I want to make it clear that if this is a tens of millions of dollar problem, it makes it an even bigger issue for me,” Prichard said. “And I believe we need to address it as soon as possible.”

South Anna Supervisor Susan Dibble reiterated Prichard’s concerns and said it was “disappointing” to learn that the school board was not able to meet these goals and hopes they can come together in May with alternative solutions.