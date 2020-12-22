Teachers’ group offers requests for new budget

ASHLAND -- With the upcoming budget season right around the corner, Hanover County’s teachers presented a wish list to Hanover County School Board members that included a salary increase, a bolstered share of employee health insurance costs, and more planning time.

Gene Matthews, president of the Hanover Education Association (HEA) and Bill Callahan, Hanover Professional Educators (HPE) president, outlined the request in advance of the budget process that begins in earnest next month.

Matthews said the requests were the result of surveys submitted by county teachers enrolled in the organizations that prioritized their needs regarding budget requests for the 2021-2022 year.

“First, it should come as no surprise that overwhelmingly our HEA and HPE members indicated a need to improve salaries as their overarching goal. Therefore, we ask for a minimum 3% pay raise for all school board employees,” Matthews said.

Employee raises for the current year were scrapped when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area. For more tenured teachers, the problem of salary compression continues, although initial steps to correct the problem were included in last year’s budget.