The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor - week of 2-16-22

Reader calls for end to political divide on pandemic

Dear Editor,

I’m grateful to correspondent R.E. Acors for reminding us of FDR’s reflection that “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” How ironic that inspiring message is used to accuse of fear mongering those advocating best practices based on testing and observation to protect the country from the most dangerous public health menace since the 1919 influenza. After more than 900,000 deaths in the U.S. and several million globally, we know this coronavirus is not the same as the flu or pneumonia as conservatives argued in the pandemic’s first months. That COVID is still actively infecting thousands despite vaccinations, masking, social distancing and other measures is testament to its virulence, not the worthlessness of preventative measures – a conclusion supported by the high percentage of unvaccinated comprising those hospitalized and dying from the Omicron variant.

I’m guessing that R.E. Acors endorses a conservative perspective because of the use of the mocking term Dr. Runt, a technique frequently used by Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh to discredit a person or idea without addressing substance. That only deepens the ironic use of FDR’s words because fear has long been a critical, if not dominant, element of conservative media and campaigns for decades. Just a few of the most prominent examples include George HW Bush’s infamous Willie Horton commercial; the oft-repeated threat that they – Democrats, liberals, progressives – will take your guns; Sarah Palin’s warning that federal health care legislation would lead to “death panels” deciding who lives and who dies, and constant claims of widespread, dangerous election fraud and cheating with no evidence other than Donald Trump’s self-serving allegations that are deepening distrust of fundamental constitutional processes and fueling the debilitating national divide that’s diverting so much energy and resources to fight each other that could be strengthening the country rather than weakening it.

While FDR’s words are indeed a valuable guide, I suggest that Benjamin Franklin’s warning that “We must all hang together, or most assuredly we will all hang separately,” resonate most loudly today.

Bill Iles

Mechanicsville

Brown Grove deserves to be safeguarded, not targeted

Dear Editor,

Being a nearby Ashland resident who is active in local civic matters, I have long been aware of the massive industrial Wegmans distribution center project and its potential impact on adjacent neighborhoods, including Brown Grove. I have followed the project’s development and advocated as asked in calls to action from Protect Hanover and the Hanover NAACP.

Running in 2021 for the Virginia House of Delegates in the 55th District, which includes the impacted areas, gave me further urgency to educate myself and others. Brown Grove is a gem in our County worth preserving.

After I received a tour of the Brown Grove community to hear from community members directly, I got a better sense of their history and the existential threat they face, especially after so many past encroachments and injustices. This was very valuable.

But the problems that Brown Grove faces are not theirs alone; they are shared. Our history, our rural land and our environment is not just threatened within one set of boundaries—Brown Grove must be preserved and protected because that’s what’s best for all of us in this area.

The construction of the Wegmans distribution center will permanently destroy nearly 15 acres of wetlands on site, impacts that will stretch beyond the borders of the project. The site that Wegmans chose was not the “least environmentally damaging practicable alternative” – a point confirmed via affidavit from a former DEQ director. In choosing this site, Wegmans paid no mind to the environmental justice violations this project would incur. General Assembly laws declare that no group should bear a disproportionate share of negative environmental impacts. In this case, the residents of Brown Grove will be exposed to around-the-clock traffic, noise, and pollution, the latest in a long history of incursions that have degraded the environment and ecosystems of this historically Black community.

Unfortunately, despite all the legal actions and opposition, and even as legislation is pending to review a flawed permitting process, Wegmans is plowing ahead with their misguided project, sending a clear message to the residents of Brown Grove and greater Hanover: Our bottom line is more important than the future of your community. Wegmans is citing a loss to their profit margin, when they should be concerned with how this project will negatively impact this historic Black community and greater area.

There are plenty of more suitably located alternatives along the I-95 corridor for this warehouse that Wegmans could have chosen—sites without the sensitive environmental and unique cultural attributes of Brown Grove. If these impacts were taken into consideration from the outset, this project would likely already be operational, developed without issue.

When corporations put profits over host communities’ well-being, they should expect a fight. I feel deep gratitude for the Brown Grove community for standing in opposition to this project—their work to safeguard their community and the greater community’s environmental health serves all of us. I can only hope the Courts see this for what it is: a wrong-headed project in the wrong place. Brown Grove is a Hanover gem that has barely managed to survive past violations. We cannot afford to lose it now. We must save Brown Grove.

Dr. Rachel Levy