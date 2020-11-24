The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor, week of 11/25/20

This facility is clearly an Industrial Exposure and does not meet this definition.

A solar facility of this size is detrimental to the land, the abundant wildlife and the wetlands within and outside the project site not to mention the lifestyle of the immediate residences.

As residents we have not been able to obtain complete information of the plan and no community meeting will likely be held to address our concerns of the process and/or project.

Hanover County’s Compre-hensive Plan has no direction for the growth of such facilities and must be amended if the residents of our county should be accepting of such growth.

I cannot imagine that a project of this size that has to be drawn to accommodate wetlands would not be subject to a complete Environmental Study period. The requirement of such should not be determined by size or output of such a facility.

I feel that they should be required to complete a DEQ study in accordance with Code Section 9VAC15-60-30. The runoff that is common and natural for these facilities will have great impact on the wetlands that lead to the adjacent creek that feeds the South Anna River.