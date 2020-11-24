The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor, week of 11/25/20

Resident asks that solar facility be built elsewhere
(Editor’s note: The following was addressed to “Dear Hanover Supervisors”.)
I write you today with great concern. It recently was brought to my attention and neighboring adjacent property owners in Montpelier of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP2020-00017) application by Stephanie Ballard and Rainbow Trout Solar Partners, LLC for a Solar Facility to be located at Old Mill Road and Saint Peters Church Road. This parcel is directly across the street from my homestead. Please know that we are not against solar or any other green systems. We each purchased our properties in an effort to support the local agriculture and the local community.
We are animal owners, farmers and citizens who maintain land/ecological friendly habits while enjoying the absolute serenity of each of our properties. As residents with a common interest in our community, ecology and agricultural future we feel that this “facility” has no business being installed in an A-1 zone.
Hanover County’s Land Use Code Under Section 26-17, Hanover County defines the purpose of A-1 agriculture land as: “The purpose of this district is to provide for a full range of agricultural activities and to protect agricultural land, as one of the county's most valuable natural resources, from the depreciating effect of objectionable, hazardous, and unsightly uses. The district is also intended for protection of watersheds, water resources, forest areas, and scenic values, and at the same time to provide for spacious residential development for those who choose this environment and to prevent untimely scattering of more dense urban uses which should be confined to areas planned for efficient extension of public service.”
This facility is clearly an Industrial Exposure and does not meet this definition.
A solar facility of this size is detrimental to the land, the abundant wildlife and the wetlands within and outside the project site not to mention the lifestyle of the immediate residences.
As residents we have not been able to obtain complete information of the plan and no community meeting will likely be held to address our concerns of the process and/or project.
Hanover County’s Compre-hensive Plan has no direction for the growth of such facilities and must be amended if the residents of our county should be accepting of such growth.
I cannot imagine that a project of this size that has to be drawn to accommodate wetlands would not be subject to a complete Environmental Study period. The requirement of such should not be determined by size or output of such a facility.
I feel that they should be required to complete a DEQ study in accordance with Code Section 9VAC15-60-30. The runoff that is common and natural for these facilities will have great impact on the wetlands that lead to the adjacent creek that feeds the South Anna River.
Disruption of a farmer’s ability to produce crop is happening here as well. Not to mention the loss of natural pollinator community that lives amongst the existing crops on this land. Where will we be if we keep shutting out our productive farmland with poor planning? Even once decommissioned, the land will be unusable for many years to come.
We have so many questions with very little information to provide about a plan that effects more than just the adjacent property owners. A two-week notice for citizens to wrap their minds around this and have an understanding of how this impacts not only their daily lives, but the lives of others around them, wildlife that they watch on a daily basis, and changes in the local community in general is just not enough.
An array of 15,600 solar panels standing 15 feet high, surrounded by a 7-foot chain link fence topped with barbed wire. This is not indicative of the surrounding landscape or community. The Plan Narrative says it’s a small footprint – 44 of 84 acre parcel . . . well, not really, it is 44 acres of a 45-acre section of the owned 84-acre parcel. If you think this is a good idea, I encourage you to put one at your home.
I would encourage each of you to at least visit the site. I would be happy to have you visit my property and walk the prospective project zone with you and my neighbors. Knowledge is power . . . let’s get together.
Please do not proceed forward with the CUP application until due process can be given to insure that we as a county are doing the right thing for the county and its citizens.
Thank you in advance for taking your citizens’ concerns to heart.
Carolyn Varnier
Donald Penny
Montpelier
Mother follows up on what you see with Type 1
(Editor’s note: In last week’s Letters, Tara Gray wrote about “What you don’t see” with Type 1 Diabetes, which her daughter Cassie has been diagnosed. She follows up with the following.)
Type 1 What you do see:
Finger pricks to check glucose levels, boxes of supplies, insulin, needles, glucose monitor, test strips, a loud alert when their number is going high, a loud alert when their number is going to low, frantically eating to correct a low glucose level, counting carbs for every single meal, everything that a Type 1 eats or drinks must be calculated, recognizing the signs of a high glucose level, recognizing the signs of a low glucose level, extreme glucose levels high or low affect mood and personality, sleepless nights when your day is just rough managing diabetes, afraid to sleep too heavy thinking maybe you might miss an alert.
The “what if” scenario plays in every Type 1 parent’s mind every night they go to sleep. Multiple finger pricks, daily insulin injections. It is a lot of work.
If you see or know a Type 1 family, just know they are tired; they work their butts off every day. It is a tired you can’t explain. A type of tired coffee can’t fix.
Ironically, it is the type of tired that pushes you to try harder the next day! Please remember Type 1 is an autoimmune disease the child or parent did nothing to bring this lifelong illness on them.
Thank you.
Concern about legalization of marijuana
Over the years, a deceiver (Mathews 12:36) has presented avenues leading one to blindly travel the roads of life where one can become trapped in the forest, resulting in poverty, crimes, health issues, or even death.
Not too long ago we were encouraged to replace well known cooking oils with Canola oil. We were told cooking oils causes heart, high cholesterol, and blood pressure conditions, but later we learned there is little, if any, advantage to consuming Canola oil.
We were warned to replace butter with margarine, only to learn that the human body has difficulty processing margarine, and we are encouraged to return to using butter.
How about the warning that led us to replace sugary sodas, juices and flavored liquids with diet liquids, only to learn that the artificial sweeteners and corn syrup fructose causes equal or greater harm to the human body, as does sugar.
Although the state operates alcohol beverage stores, the State Police penalize persons who drive after drinking and too often injure themselves and/or kills others.
Our personal health care providers warn against alcohol, and other supplements and drug usage.
Too often we hear from celebrities, prisoners, friends, and even family members who say they started their downhill spiral to drug addiction by using marijuana at the early stage, and then moved on to other stronger chemicals.
It is with a sad heart that I anticipate the persons who will be misguided into potential drug addiction due to our 2020 governor being in favor of legalizing the purchasing and usage of marijuana.
Is marijuana to be our next generation’s government encouragement, leading to opioids, and other pain and mood-controlling chemical addictions? I believe too many will be roped into a life of addictions.
There are many lives lost in other states by guns purchased in Virginia, known as the go-to state for guns. Will there also be many who will lose their lives because of marijuana purchased in Virginia? Will Virginia become the southeast, go-to state to easily buy marijuana? I pray not!
M. Laverne Wright Branch
Mechanicsville