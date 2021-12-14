Virginia ACLU files complaint against Hanover School Board

The Virginia American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a complaint against the Hanover County School Board last week in response to a vote last month that contends those actions were discriminatory and against the law.
Filed on behalf of five families who have transgender students in county schools, the complaint contends the board's denial of policy amendments that allowed transgender students to use the bathroom of their preferred gender identification was a direct violation of the Commonwealth's mandate regarding implementation of those policies.
The Virginia General Assembly passed those revised policies in 2020 and mandated 132 school districts to adopt policies that addressed the new guidelines that reflected those new requirements. It required those policies to be in place by the beginning of the school year. Hanover missed that deadline and held several meetings earlier this year allowing the public an opportunity to express support or concerns.
The board's final vote at its Nov. 9 meeting revealed a majority of that panel's members were not in agreement with the new Virginia Department of Education guidelines and voted not to adopt a policy regarding bathroom use.
Bob May, George Sutton, Steve Ikenberry and John Axselle voted to deny the policy changes, while Ola Hawkins, Sterling Daniel and Bob Hundley opted to adopt the required revisions.
Parents who have students affected by any school board decision are allowed to file complaints within 30 days with the appropriate Circuit Court. If violations are discovered, the court can overturn or correct the identified actions.
Virginia ACLU posted the following on its Twitter account last week: "We filed a lawsuit against Hanover County School Board for its failure to adopt the VDOE's model policies to protect trans students. The board members knew the board's actions were discriminatory and outside the law, but they did it anyway. So we sued."
The General Assembly action addressed issues raised in landmark case involving Gloucester County student Gavin Grimm. After he was not allowed to access the boys bathroom, the transgender male filed suit against the Gloucester County School Board.
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in Grimm's favor, stating the board had violated his rights under Title IX protections against discrimination on the basis of sex. Gloucester appealed the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case earlier this year. That denial codified the Fourth Circuit's ruling.
Kelly Merrill is the parent of a trans child who attends Hanover schools and is also one of the five families included in the complaint filed last week.
"I think it's powerful that five families have joined this complaint, and I'm happy to be one of them," she said. "Coming together like this to express our grievance with Hanover shows that this isn't just about one kid. It's about Hanover's consistent categorical denial of transgender students' rights."
Merrill has been advocating for the rights of trans students in Hanover schools for years, but meaningful results have been elusive, she said.
"I've been communicating with the school board for a few years now about the needs of transgender students, like my son, and have been met with indifference," she said. "This time a law required them to make a policy and they still didn't budge. It's time for Hanover to respond to our students' needs."
She said the challenges faced by her son include the issue of bathroom use but extend to other areas of his educational experience.
"My child avoids using the restroom at school, much to his pediatrician's dismay. He's only been three times this school year, and faced a bullying situation one of those times," she said. "And while restroom access certainly impacts his experience at school, what impacts him even more is the culture of marginalization that the school board is perpetrating. He is bullied in school hallways and during recreation time on a regular basis," Merrill added.
She hopes the complaint will provide the relief that, in her opinion, would offer a safer environment for all students. "The relief we seek is for Hanover County Public Schools to honor the law and adopt the VDOE model policies. A full transgender policy in Hanover will begin to set a tone that schools should be a safe place for our kids. Right now, it's not."
She also said the current policy, or lack thereof, in county schools does not provide a consistent model and produces uncertainty in some students.
"There is no restroom policy for transgender students in Hanover. That's resulted in varying practices from school to school," Merrill said. "Without a countywide policy what's happening in our schools is hit or miss and at the mercy of the school and staff. We want to eliminate the stress that our children face not knowing if someone will call them out for being in the 'wrong' space. The physical and mental burden placed on our kids is what we seek relief from."
And, when school board members speak of protecting all students and a mission that emphasizes equity, Merrill thinks they should mean what they say.
"Some Hanover school board members continue to use the word 'all' in a way that excludes trans kids, which is indicative of them not seeing the humanity of our children," Merrill said. "Delaying the equitable treatment of transgender kids because the school board wants to protect 'all' students means that they are viewing transgender kids as the problem and not part of the 'all.' So, no, that's not equitable at all," she added.
The school board's failure to adopt a policy that adheres to VDOE guidelines also reflects a troubling approach with serious future implications, according to Merrill.
"Further, a school board that won't adopt a full transgender policy creates an environment where marginalization of transgender kids is an accepted part of the culture," she said.
While some school board members referenced an overwhelming majority of their consituents did not support the bathroom use policy, Merrill gauges that public reaction differently.
"We have been astounded at the outpouring of support that we are experiencing from our fellow Hanoverians right now," she said. "Literally hundreds of our neighbors from all walks of life throughout Hanover have reached out to offer encouragement and assurances. We are fortunate and humbled to live in this community."