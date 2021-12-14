Virginia ACLU files complaint against Hanover School Board

She hopes the complaint will provide the relief that, in her opinion, would offer a safer environment for all students. "The relief we seek is for Hanover County Public Schools to honor the law and adopt the VDOE model policies. A full transgender policy in Hanover will begin to set a tone that schools should be a safe place for our kids. Right now, it's not."

She also said the current policy, or lack thereof, in county schools does not provide a consistent model and produces uncertainty in some students.

"There is no restroom policy for transgender students in Hanover. That's resulted in varying practices from school to school," Merrill said. "Without a countywide policy what's happening in our schools is hit or miss and at the mercy of the school and staff. We want to eliminate the stress that our children face not knowing if someone will call them out for being in the 'wrong' space. The physical and mental burden placed on our kids is what we seek relief from."

And, when school board members speak of protecting all students and a mission that emphasizes equity, Merrill thinks they should mean what they say.