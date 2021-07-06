Wolfgang and Schenack lead Mechanicsville High School

With a grade point average of 4.56176, Courtney Wolfgang led the Mechanicsville High School Class of 2021 as valedictorian.
A Mechanicsville resident, she is the daughter of Kevin Wolfgang and Sharon Wolfgang.
While in high school, Courtney served as president of the Beta Club, vice president of the Senior Class Council, treasurer of the National Honor Society, Faculty Relations coordinator for the SCA, chair of membership for the Spanish Honor Society, and captain for SODA. She was a member of the Interact Club.
In her community, Courtney has been a competitive dancer, as well as dance teacher, at The Dance Company. She interned for Del. Hyland “Buddy” Fowler Jr., R-55. She is involved in her church, Slash Christian Church.
Courtney will be attending the University of Virginia, where she will study Political Philosophy, Policy and Law. She said she hopes to go to law school to either become a lawyer and/or pursue politics.
As for completing her public education, she said, “My high school goal was to always try and do my best, but to also not prevent myself from missing out on the little things. My high school experience was most definitely different with the ongoing pandemic, but that did not stop me from enjoying every minute I had as a senior. My friends and my family made my senior year the best year it could, and I appreciate each and every one of them. With that being said, I plan to attend the University of Virginia and major in Political Philosophy, Policy and Law. In the future, I hope to go to law school to either become a lawyer and/or pursue politics as my career.”
Lauren Schenack, the daughter of Christopher and Jeanine Schenack of Mechanicsville, is MHS’ salutatorian with a GPA of 4.56164.
She served as president of the National Honor Society, vice president of the SCA, vice president of membership for the Beta Club, Senior Class Council historian, and captain of SODA. She was superintendent Advisory Council member, Student Advisory Council (Principal’s Advisory Council) member, and Spanish Honor Society member. She served as the girls’ soccer team captain and was a four-year varsity player.
In her community, Lauren was a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Student of the Year Nominee. She also has been involved with the Richmond Strikers travel soccer.
Lauren will be attending Tulane University to double major in Biology and Communications. She noted, “I am also a part of the honors program.”
“I am excited to be the salutatorian, as I have worked hard over the past four years to achieve my goals and make the best of high school,” she said. “As a full IB student I know I am well prepared for college, and I can’t wait to see where the future takes me.