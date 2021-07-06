Wolfgang and Schenack lead Mechanicsville High School

As for completing her public education, she said, “My high school goal was to always try and do my best, but to also not prevent myself from missing out on the little things. My high school experience was most definitely different with the ongoing pandemic, but that did not stop me from enjoying every minute I had as a senior. My friends and my family made my senior year the best year it could, and I appreciate each and every one of them. With that being said, I plan to attend the University of Virginia and major in Political Philosophy, Policy and Law. In the future, I hope to go to law school to either become a lawyer and/or pursue politics as my career.”