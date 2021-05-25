YMCA, CAHN offering Mobile Health Clinic

RICHMOND -- The YMCA of Greater Richmond is announcing a partnership with the Capital Area Health Network (CAHN) to bring a mobile health clinic to Ashland.

In more rural areas of Virginia, access to affordable healthcare can be a challenge, particularly for the growing Hispanic population.

The Town of Ashland currently lacks direct access to pediatric care. To help meet the need, the YMCA and CAHN have partnered to open a mobile health clinic that will focus on both adult and child care within the Hispanic community.

A ribbon cutting was held Friday morning to launch the mobile health unit at Ashland Junction Shopping Center at 167 Junction Drive in Ashland.

With the community at the heart of the YMCA of Greater Richmond, the need became apparent by recognizing the diversity and changing fabric of the community.

The YMCA is partnering with CAHN, a non-profit whose mission is to provide high quality, accessible and culturally responsive healthcare, to ensure the healthcare needs of the growing Hispanic population in Ashland are met.

The newly-launched mobile health clinic will be stationed at the Ashland Junction Shopping Center. Basic healthcare services will be offered to children and adults.