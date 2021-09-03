Raiders accept Warriors’ gifts in 17-0 victory

For the most part, the Raiders controlled the line of scrimmage, both on offense and defense.

“I think we’ve got a good group,” Gray said. “I think we’ve got a special group of guys. I think we’ve got some talented guys. But I think what is most fun about this group is they’re extremely high character, they work really hard, and they play for each other.”

After a disastrous opening the Warriors rallied somewhat to keep Atlee from crossing the goal line. When a blocked Henrico punt gave the Raiders a first-and-goal at the Warrior 5, Henrico’s defense stiffened, forcing the Raiders to opt for a 23-yard field goal attempts. Atlee kicker Zach Tschantre’s aim was true, increasing the Raiders’ lead to 10-0.

The Raiders found success hitting the left side of the Warriors’ defensive line. But that wasn’t necessarily a weakness on Henrico’s part.

“They were being really aggressive on defense,” Gray said. “They’re good. That’s a good football team.

“We were trying to find things that were going to work, and when we found it, we stomped in the mud puddle until it was dry.”