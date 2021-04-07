Randolph-Macon knocks off Wasps for ODAC title

Another Egbers-to-Wallis connection, this time of 32 yards, put Randolph-Macon deep in Emory & Henry territory. Two plays later, Ivan Phillips knocked the ball out of Egbers’ hands, and Dalton Wilson recovered for the Wasps at the Randolph-Macon 22.

Yet again, the defense dominated. A quick three and out, and a 7-yard punt off the side of Ethan Muncy’s foot, gave the Yellow Jackets a first down at the Wasp 29. On the fourth play of the drive, Egbers rolled to the left as he had done several times before but turned and threw to tight end Tim Hanratty on the right side, who spun into the end zone just inside the front pylon for the game’s first points. After 50 minutes and 23 seconds of a scoreless, titanic struggle, it was 7-0 Randolph-Macon.

Despite the raging pass rush, Taylor drove his offense 76 yards in 12 plays in response, finding T.J. Tester wide open for a 5-yard touchdown reception to tie the game at seven with 4:21 left.

This game could have ended very differently, were it not for one more defensive stand from the Yellow Jackets. An Egbers pass intended for Wallis, slightly underthrown, was tipped and intercepted by Ryan Gibson, who returned the ball to the Yellow Jacket 37. It was up to Hutchinson and the defense to preserve the tie.