Runners party on at Pole Green Park: RVA Relays return with festive atmosphere

MECHANICSVILLE – Saturday night, the party was on. The RVA Relays returned to Pole Green Park, and local runners held their own against teams from as far away as Delaware and Ohio.

The nearly annual nighttime cross country race, which was not held last year because of COVID-19 concerns, came back with a bang with enthusiastic crowds, music, dancing along the route of the race, and an excellent commentary performance by the race’s master of ceremonies, Atlee head cross country coach Neil Mathews.

“It’s the biggest meet that we’ve hosted for the RVA Relays. It’s the biggest that I’ve been part of,” Mathews said. “It keeps getting bigger. We’re getting more teams and a lot more talent. But in the end, it looks like the same teams are up front that are typically up front – the deeper teams. It’s fun for everyone, it has something for everyone – every type of team – but it definitely favors the deeper, larger teams.”

While the day featured several races, the main events were held under the lights: the boys and the girls championship A races. The A teams, each consisting of five runners running legs of 2.5 kilometers, put on quite a show. The crowd did its part to encourage the runners along the way.