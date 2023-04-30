The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will once again be hosting the Youth Citizen’s Police Academy. As was the case last year, due to overwhelming interest, the Sheriff’s Office will hold two sessions of the Youth Citizen’s Police Academy. The first session will take place from June 26 – June 30. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 26. The second session will take place from July 31 – Aug. 4. The deadline to apply for this session is Friday, June 30.

This academy will begin each day at 9 a.m. and conclude by 4 p.m. and is available to students who are rising 9th through 12th graders. There will be no cost to participants.

This academy is designed to give the youth of Hanover County a chance to see the day-to-day operations of their Sheriff’s Office and will allow participants to interact with the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office. The academy will also offer the participants an inside look into a career in law enforcement. The training will consist of a variety of law enforcement topics which will give the youth a better understanding of how and why the members of the Sheriff’s Office do what they do. For more information, contact the deputy at your child’s school or Lt. Sean Smith at the Sheriff’s Office by email at sasmith@hanovercounty.gov.