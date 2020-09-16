Almost 7,000 voters affected three polling place changes in Powhatan

POWHATAN – Three of Powhatan County’s polling precincts will be temporarily relocated for the Nov. 3 General Election because of COVID-19 and space concerns.
Four members of the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the temporary relocation of the three sites. This is considered an emergency relocation since it falls within the window of 60 days prior to the election usually required for a change in polling precinct. Chairman David Williams, Mike Byerly, Bill Cox, and Karin Carmack, who were all present at the meeting, voted for the temporary relocations.
Karen Alexander, director of elections, spoke to the board of supervisors and school board during a joint meeting held on Thursday, Sept. 10. While the supervisors’ vote was not necessary for the change, Alexander said she wanted to extend them the professional courtesy and make sure she had their support.
The county currently has 22,692 registered voters as of Sept. 11, and 6,925 (about 30 percent of all voters) will be affected by the relocation of the polling precincts, Alexander said. Two of the changes are because of those polling places not being made available to the county because of COVID-19, and one move is due to spacing concerns.
Alexander pointed out that in the last presidential election in 2016, Powhatan was recognized for having 85.93 percent of active registered voters participate in the election, which was the highest percentage of all 133 jurisdictions in Virginia.
She added she expects a significant portion of registered voters to vote early either with a mail-in ballot or the tent-covered early voting that opens Friday, Sept. 18 behind the Village Building.
“We are hoping that cuts down on in-person traffic on Election Day as well as gives options to people that don’t feel confident with the vote-by-mail program and who just have COVID concerns and don’t want to be in a room with potentially 3,000 other people during Election Day,” she said.
The Virginia Department of Elections has also been made aware of the emergency need to relocate these precincts on a temporary basis, and its official approval is pending but expected, she said.
Location changes
The Powhatan County Electoral Board is in critical need to relocate the following polling places:
* Old location: Precinct #103. The “Flat Rock” precinct is currently located at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2480 Batterson Road. The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has informed the church that they will not allow their facilities to be used for voting purposes during the pandemic.
New location: Powhatan High School. Powhatan intends to temporarily relocate this polling place to the high school, which is located less than 1 mile east of the current precinct location. Students will not be in school that day because it is a school holiday. The new precinct address is 1800 Judes Ferry Road in Powhatan.
* Old location: Precinct #301. The “Bethesda” precinct is currently located at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School, 2501 Academy Road. The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has informed the school that they will not allow their facilities to be used for voting purposes during the pandemic.
New location: Red Lane Baptist Church. The church is located on the most eastern edge of District 3, approximately 3.8 miles east of the current precinct location. The new precinct address is 2095 Red Lane Road in Powhatan.
* Old location: Precinct #401. The “Powhatan Courthouse” precinct is currently located at Company 1 Volunteer Fire Department, 3971 Old Buckingham Road. Due to the large turnout expected in this presidential election, the fact that this particular precinct has the largest number of registered voters, along with the need to provide voters with adequate space to remain socially distant, the county believes that this facility is spatially inadequate for its Election Day needs.
New location: Powhatan Middle School. The middle school is less than 1 mile west of the current precinct location. The new precinct address is 4135 Old Buckingham Road in Powhatan.
The contacts at each new precinct location have agreed to allow the office of elections to use their facilities on Nov. 3, 2020, for the purpose of serving as a polling precinct for the presidential election.
Notifying the public
The county will use BMS Direct Inc., a mass mailing firm that has worked with the county previously to provide mass mailings services. They will easily be able to assist the office of elections in notifying all affected voters that their voting precinct location will be temporarily changed in November, Alexander said.
Adequate signage will be posted at each of the original precincts notifying voters of the relocation address.
Notice of the relocations will also be clearly advertised in the Powhatan Today newspaper, on all official Powhatan County social media sites, on the office of election’s website, as well as in other public locations throughout the county.
All costs associated with these temporary relocations and notifications can be paid for with CARES Act funding, Alexander added.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com