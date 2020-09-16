Almost 7,000 voters affected three polling place changes in Powhatan

POWHATAN – Three of Powhatan County’s polling precincts will be temporarily relocated for the Nov. 3 General Election because of COVID-19 and space concerns.

Four members of the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the temporary relocation of the three sites. This is considered an emergency relocation since it falls within the window of 60 days prior to the election usually required for a change in polling precinct. Chairman David Williams, Mike Byerly, Bill Cox, and Karin Carmack, who were all present at the meeting, voted for the temporary relocations.

Karen Alexander, director of elections, spoke to the board of supervisors and school board during a joint meeting held on Thursday, Sept. 10. While the supervisors’ vote was not necessary for the change, Alexander said she wanted to extend them the professional courtesy and make sure she had their support.

The county currently has 22,692 registered voters as of Sept. 11, and 6,925 (about 30 percent of all voters) will be affected by the relocation of the polling precincts, Alexander said. Two of the changes are because of those polling places not being made available to the county because of COVID-19, and one move is due to spacing concerns.