Blessed Sacrament Huguenot volleyball went unbeaten in 2020-21 season

For Blessed Sacrament Huguenot volleyball, the future is looking bright.
The extremely young program, coached for the second year by Alyssa Winters and featuring sophomores as the oldest players, excelled this season by going undefeated across seven matches at the JV level.
“It was definitely huge for the program going forward, more than anything,” Winter said. “It was great to get the girls confidence, and next year, they’re going to step up to the varsity level, and I feel that this year was a really good foundation for them.”
It was transition year for the Knights, too, to not only play at a higher level at JV, but also transition their on-court mentality from middle-school play of just bumping and passing the ball to “bump-set-spike,” Winters added.
“That was our big focus, which is really going to help us go in to play at a varsity level next year,” Winters said. “We really shifted our mentality this year to really run a stronger offense instead of just sending the ball back over the net. That was really big for the program this year…we spent a lot of time working to get to that level.”
This year’s team featured 13 players, with Winters noting that she didn’t cut anyone.
“We kept everyone on board and made it work,” she said, “and got everyone playing time and experience, and won games.”
This year’s Knights did have newcomers, as Blessed Sacrament Huguenot’s enrollment increased this year. One of the new players, however, was a familiar face within the school’s athletic program, as sophomore Madelyn Mitchell – a standout on the varsity girls basketball team – started playing BSH volleyball this spring.
The team’s leading attackers from a spiking standpoint were Whitney Polster and Charlie Potter, and Winters said that the whole team’s serves were “just bullets.” She noted that they could hit different spots with their serves, and that they were “really giving it all they have” when they were serving.
Defensively, Sophie Thompson was a critical part of playing in the back row for serve-receives and digs, and the Knights utilized two setters because they wanted one setter who could play in the front row and hit as well.
“It definitely worked out well for the group of girls that I have in that standpoint,” Winters said.
One of the setters was Colleen Manes, who historically had been a hitter, but Winters said she transitioned over well to the setting position “and made quite an impact on the floor.”
Also setting for BSH was Mitchell, whom Winters said was a great addition to the team. And despite being new to the volleyball program, Mitchell was named one of the team captains.
“She’s just very inspirational…she really kept the team motivated,” Winters said of Mitchell. “You can tell she’s a competitive player just outside of volleyball. She brought a lot to the team just from a leadership and a competitive and a teamwork atmosphere, which is very important for a team to be successful, to have somebody step up and lead the team like that.”
One of the Knights’ biggest victories this season came against Kenston Forest School. That was a tough game for them, Winters said, but the Knights won the match 2-1.
“Kenston’s always really good, and that was probably our most challenging game,” Winters said. “Some of my girls walked in not sure how things were going to go…it was really good to see them go out and play their game and show that they can compete with anybody, and not only just compete, but come out with a win.”
In addition to the work that the Knights put into their practices, several of the student-athletes play at Richmond Volleyball Club and compete in travel volleyball. Winters had also encouraged the players to watch college volleyball games in order to become more familiar with the game.
Players on this year’s JV team will get the chance to take that huge step together to varsity next school year.
“It’s super-exciting,” Winters said. “At least for the past two years, we haven’t had a varsity program, so I’m excited to see these girls move up and take that challenge on and really represent BSH, and show that BSH can compete with anyone in the conference.”
The biggest thing to look forward to with this team, Winters said, is that they’ve gotten accustomed to winning.
“I look for them to take that mentality and that confidence going forward,” she said. “Even as we’re transferring into a more competitive environment playing at a varsity level, I look for these girls to be ready to transition to that higher level of play – and not only transition and compete, but also, I really feel like they’re going to take the confidence and the excitement and – once you get a taste of winning in a competitive environment – I just think it’s going to spiral into the future for them.”
Winters said they’re also looking at some team camps that they can attend this summer to help prepare the players for the transition to varsity in the fall.
“They’re a great group of girls,” Winters said of the players. ”They spend a lot of time together. They do a lot of bonding, too – something that’s very important with the group of girls that I have, that – outside of practice, outside of the classroom, they’re very connected and work very well together.”