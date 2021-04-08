Blessed Sacrament Huguenot volleyball went unbeaten in 2020-21 season

“She’s just very inspirational…she really kept the team motivated,” Winters said of Mitchell. “You can tell she’s a competitive player just outside of volleyball. She brought a lot to the team just from a leadership and a competitive and a teamwork atmosphere, which is very important for a team to be successful, to have somebody step up and lead the team like that.”

One of the Knights’ biggest victories this season came against Kenston Forest School. That was a tough game for them, Winters said, but the Knights won the match 2-1.

“Kenston’s always really good, and that was probably our most challenging game,” Winters said. “Some of my girls walked in not sure how things were going to go…it was really good to see them go out and play their game and show that they can compete with anybody, and not only just compete, but come out with a win.”

In addition to the work that the Knights put into their practices, several of the student-athletes play at Richmond Volleyball Club and compete in travel volleyball. Winters had also encouraged the players to watch college volleyball games in order to become more familiar with the game.

Players on this year’s JV team will get the chance to take that huge step together to varsity next school year.