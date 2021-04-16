Blood drives are a vital way to help others

From one needle to the next, my right arm isn’t very happy with me right now.
In the April 7 edition of the Powhatan Today, I wrote about my experience getting my first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This week, I am back to the subject of needles. Only instead of putting something in my arm, this particular needle was taking something out.
I gave blood during an American Red Cross Blood Drive held April 6 at the Powhatan Moose Family Center. I used to be a fairly regular donor but will readily admit this was the first time I have given blood since before the pandemic.
My preparation actually started before it was time to donate. The Red Cross asks that people get ready by getting a good night’s sleep the night before donating, eating healthy foods, and drinking extra liquids.
Since the Red Cross also checks your hemoglobin before you are allowed to donate to make sure your iron levels are high enough, they advise you eat a nutritious, well-balanced diet with foods rich in iron and high in vitamin C.
You can find a list of those foods and other things to know before donating at https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/blood-donation-process/before-during-after.html.
I mention this because I saw someone in front of me who couldn’t donate because of low iron. Having had it happen to me in the past when I was ready and willing to donate, I know it can be disappointing.
My appointment was at 3:30 p.m., and I showed up on time. A smiling woman greeted me when I walked through the front door, signed me in, and took my temperature. Then she showed me inside a larger room where the blood drive was being held since the Red Cross is currently not sending out its bloodmobiles.
I am going to go on a tangent of something I didn’t do and regret now. When I got the reminder call the day before I donated, the woman on the phone told me I had the option to download the free Red Cross app and use the RapidPass option to speed up my sign-in by answering the screening questions they always ask you. The questions have to be filled out on the day of your donation.
I forgot about the option and went the route of reading the printed materials and sitting at their little computer to answer the questions. I had no problem doing that. I didn’t even mind when another man who arrived after me and used RapidPass finished donating before me.
The reason I mind now is because I have since downloaded the app and taken a look at what it offers. In addition to being able to schedule donations, you can manage your appointments and track your donation history (starting once you use the app). But the coolest feature is only available for appointments made in the app. The Blood Journey option shows the journey from your donation to completion, meaning when it was used to help someone. I was told by a Red Cross representative that it even shows how it was used, such as to help a cancer patient or an accident victim. I know they tell you every time you donate that you could be saving three lives, but I think actually seeing how it helped would bring that message home even more.
So, yeah, next time I donate I am doing it all through the app.
After I was fully checked in, I was taken over to one of the donation beds and my arm readied by a cheerful woman named Amanda. She completed the process pretty quickly and mostly painlessly.
While I waited for her to help me, she finished the process of the man sitting next to me. Because of the proximity, I couldn’t help but hear that his actual donation process took just under five minutes, which actually wasn’t the fastest of the day. Because I had nothing to do but sit there and squeeze a little ball, I, of course, then wondered how long my donation would take. Not that anyone asked, but it was seven minutes and 37 seconds.
Before I knew it, I was walking back out the door with a packet of Nutter Butters, a too-tight bandage around my arm, and the knowledge that I had done something to help people in my community.
When I said earlier that I was disappointed in the past when a low iron level meant I couldn’t donate, I meant it. I have not yet needed a blood transfusion, but I know people whose lives have been saved by one. I praise God for the people who donated the blood that helped my loved ones in their time of need, and hope I can return the favor by being the answer to someone else’s prayers.
If you haven’t already seen the story about the blood drives scheduled in Powhatan or nearby on page 1A, please consider taking a look. There is always a need for blood, and with people traveling more, which unfortunately leads to an increase in accidents, and having more elective surgeries, the need will likely only increase in the coming months.
To that end, find out more information about you can help in a variety of ways at www.redcrossblood.org.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.