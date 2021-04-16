Blood drives are a vital way to help others

My appointment was at 3:30 p.m., and I showed up on time. A smiling woman greeted me when I walked through the front door, signed me in, and took my temperature. Then she showed me inside a larger room where the blood drive was being held since the Red Cross is currently not sending out its bloodmobiles.

I am going to go on a tangent of something I didn’t do and regret now. When I got the reminder call the day before I donated, the woman on the phone told me I had the option to download the free Red Cross app and use the RapidPass option to speed up my sign-in by answering the screening questions they always ask you. The questions have to be filled out on the day of your donation.

I forgot about the option and went the route of reading the printed materials and sitting at their little computer to answer the questions. I had no problem doing that. I didn’t even mind when another man who arrived after me and used RapidPass finished donating before me.