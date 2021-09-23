Excitement rising for return of the Powhatan Festival of the Grape

POWHATAN – Based on early enthusiasm seen from vendors and ticket sales, organizers of the returning Powhatan Festival of the Grape are expecting a great return to festivities in 2021.

Dubbing it the 18th (mostly) annual Festival of the Grape because of the year missed by the pandemic, the event is back strong with a long list of food, alcohol, and craft vendors, all-day entertainment, and small town charm, said Angie Cabell, executive director of the Powhatan Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 in the Historic Powhatan Village. Tickets for people 21 and older are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. A youth ticket for ages 13 to 20 is $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free.

Planning this event with all of the uncertainty of directives from the state has presented its own challenges for this year’s festival, but it hasn’t dampened people’s enthusiasm, Cabell said.

“All of our volunteers, our supporters are very excited to be able to hold the event this year. With every festival there are unknowns, so this isn’t really different than years past. We have such great support from the community that we know it is going to be a fantastic event no matter what happens,” she said.