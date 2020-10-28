First Amendment is for all - even opponents

In some ways, you find out if you truly believe in certain fundamental rights when you are asked to apply them equally to someone with whom you are completely at odds.

I have long been a staunch supporter of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."

Having been a journalist since I joined my high school newspaper freshman year, it is easy to see why at least one part of the amendment particularly appeals to me. While I agree we need rules in place to try to make journalists use this right responsibly – which I fully recognize does not always happen – I believe freedom of the press is a hugely important part of a democracy.

But if I am being honest, even as I will staunchly defend it as a journalist and as an American, I don’t always want to do so. Sometimes my belief in the most fundamental American right there is – the right to freely say what you think – is at odds with the part of me that says, what about human decency?