First Amendment is for all - even opponents

In some ways, you find out if you truly believe in certain fundamental rights when you are asked to apply them equally to someone with whom you are completely at odds.
I have long been a staunch supporter of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."
Having been a journalist since I joined my high school newspaper freshman year, it is easy to see why at least one part of the amendment particularly appeals to me. While I agree we need rules in place to try to make journalists use this right responsibly – which I fully recognize does not always happen – I believe freedom of the press is a hugely important part of a democracy.
But if I am being honest, even as I will staunchly defend it as a journalist and as an American, I don’t always want to do so. Sometimes my belief in the most fundamental American right there is – the right to freely say what you think – is at odds with the part of me that says, what about human decency?
To this day, one of the most stomach-churning examples of this I can think of involved Westboro Baptist Church, which went around the country holding anti-gay protests outside military funerals. Everything about what they were doing was reprehensible to me and made me feel physically ill. And I will fully admit that when the case of a man suing the church for picketing his son’s funeral went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, a big part of me wanted them to lose. The part that resisted was the part that recognized if you keep chipping away at the right of free speech, eventually you will have nothing left.
Still, when the church threatened to protest outside of the funeral of Lt. Col. Roy Tisdale in 2012 and hundreds of Texas A&M students gathered arm-in-arm to form a barrier around the ceremony for the A&M alumnus, I cheered. While the church never showed up, the way the community came together in the face of something wrong being done to one of their own, even if they didn’t know him, was highly commendable.
I recently thought about this when I wrote a news story for this newspaper about a Powhatan couple with a Black Lives Matter flag in their yard who received a threatening letter telling them that white Christians have the “lawful right of lethal self-defense” and stating that they should “Leave the country now!”
The letter had a New York return address on the envelope and a Richmond postmark. But while not out of the realm of possibility, I don’t know how many people from either of those places can generally be found trolling the rural roads of Powhatan County to find homes to single out to send bigoted letters. I obviously could be wrong, but that says to me the hate probably started here in Powhatan.
To be clear, this column wasn’t sparked because there are tons of similarities between these two examples. They are totally different in situation, location, people involved – almost everything really. The first link in my mind was thinking about hatred and bigotry and how a community chooses to respond to them. The second was the question of defending someone’s right to an opinion, even if it is completely different from what you believe.
Because, to me, both situations ask the question: Do you still believe in the First Amendment even if it is being exercised by someone you totally disagree with or even have much stronger negative feelings or opinions about? Is it a fundamental right only as long as it is an easy yes?
Sheriff Brad Nunnally called this letter a “cowardly act of intimidation,” and I agree with him. No matter how tense the political climate is right now or how much some people in Powhatan oppose the Black Lives Matter movement, this was an inexcusable act and not how I think the majority of Powhatan residents would want to be defined.
I am not asking our readers to change their political opinions about a candidate, political issue, or movement. Believe it or not, what cause these or any Powhatan residents publicly support is not as important as some fundamental questions I would challenge our readers to consider.
If one of your neighbors in Powhatan has a different opinion than you – whether it is the popular majority or the unpopular alternative opinion – should that neighbor be threatened anonymously and told to leave not only their home but their country? Should they be subject to cagey language threatening the use of violence against their family? Should they be worried in this highly-charged political atmosphere we are experiencing that something worse might be coming?
Should you?
If your answer to those questions is no, I would hope we can send the message that Powhatan can stand arm-in-arm as a community not only to condemn hatred and bigotry but the intimidation of our citizens, regardless of their beliefs, and infringement on their basic rights as an American.
