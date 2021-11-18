Foundation awards seven Innovative Classroom Grants

The Powhatan Education Foundation (PEF) last week awarded seven Innovative Classroom Grants to Powhatan County Public Schools educators to fund projects that will enhance student learning.

During the Powhatan County School Board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Conway Blankenship, a PEF board member, presented checks to the educators for their projects.

The Powhatan Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the learning experience for the students, teachers and staff of Powhatan County Public Schools (PCPS) by promoting innovative educational opportunities, recognizing outstanding achievements, and developing community partnerships. Each year the PEF awards Innovative Classroom Grants that present ideas for achieving the county’s curricular goals, enhancing students’ personal development, and/or encouraging links with the community. This year the nonprofit received over 15 grant requests, and seven grants were fully funded totalling $13,689.72.

The projects selected for this year’s grants were:

* Whiteboard Activity Tables – project leaders Claudia Stocker and Sophia Bastaich, Powhatan Middle School, $2,239.56. The funds will be used to help students become more engaged and motivated in math class by using activity tables.