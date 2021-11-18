Health department holds vaccine clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds

Logistically there are many differences between these clinics aimed at young children and the ones previously held for adults and even older teens, O’Connor said. The differences include the vials, quantity, ancillary kits (including needle sizes), mixing and dosing. Staff also depends on “parents to control and help comfort their children, even while our ‘kid-friendly’ staff tries to mitigate their natural dislike of needles.”

Jones attended the clinic and said most of the students did very well. “There were a couple who were upset and the VDH staff did a very nice job of working with them. Of course their parents were there with them calming them down, but we had a couple screamers and yellers that were not very happy. But for the most part it went very smooth.”

He added that the tenor and feeling at the clinic was one of relief and excitement – “not so much on the students who were getting shots but certainly the adults there.”

“I had many, many parents and adults thank us for hosting the clinic and making it easy for them,” Jones said. “I think it is going to allay a lot of concerns that some members of our community have. If we do end up not having a mask mandate and going to a choice with masks, I think it will make those families feel more comfortable with the choice, whatever choice they make.”