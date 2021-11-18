Health department holds vaccine clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds

POWHATAN – Almost 200 children ages 5 to 11 were given the COVID-19 vaccine last week in a clinic held at Powhatan Middle School by the Virginia Department of Health’s Chesterfield Health District.
The health department hosted the event at the middle school on Monday, Nov. 8 and saw 241 total vaccinations, including 193 5 to 11-year-olds, said Dennis J. O’Connor, community health response leader. The younger children were given the approved Pfizer vaccine while parents who received a booster were administered either Moderna or Pfizer, per their preference.
The Chesterfield Health District rollout of vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds has been three-fold, O’Connor said. First, the health district gave the vaccine to community providers (pediatrics clinics, pharmacies) who are known to parents and families for the best experience.
Next, health officials made the vaccine available at the Rockwood Vaccination Center, a state-run community vaccination center (CVC). The center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Rockwood Vaccination Clinic offers Kid Pods for children that might need a little extra privacy to feel comfortable getting their vaccine.
The health district is also working with local school systems to host school clinics for the younger children, which is what happened last week with the clinic at the middle school.
“These clinics are closed to the public; open by invitation to the students, staff and their families. Colonial Heights and Powhatan agreed and had them planned right away,” O’Connor said. “Chesterfield, with a 5- to 11-year-old population of around 30,000, is requiring more planning. However right now, community partners and the CVC have the vaccine available to them.”
Powhatan’s after-school clinic was a “closed” clinic, not open to the public and by invitation only from the school district, and “was well received by the parents,” O’Connor said.
COVID outbreaks among children have naturally centered around schools, child care and sporting activities where they congregate. As more children are vaccinated, health officials expect the case numbers and outbreaks to decrease.
“COVID-19 vaccines are a critical tool that can protect our children,” said Director of Chesterfield Health District Alexander Samuel, MD, MPH. “We are excited to offer Kid Pods in our CVC to help children feel comfortable when getting the vaccine. We encourage all parents to get your children vaccinated as soon as possible. It is a step closer to returning to a more normal life, including safely staying in school, visiting family and friends, traveling and taking part in extracurricular activities.”
Superintendent Eric Jones said that the health district offered to hold a clinic for young children at a Powhatan school. Once it became evident the vaccine for that age group was likely to be approved, the school division sent out an interest survey and saw more than 600 families indicate they wanted their children to be vaccinated.
“Even though it was available at pharmacies and doctors’ offices, we wanted to offer it as a convenience and a service to the community,” he said.
While vaccinations are controversial, Jones said there are many Powhatan families who have been waiting for this opportunity for their children to be vaccinated.
“They believe it will help keep their child and their families safe. There was some excitement about them finally being eligible, and hopefully it will be another step toward life returning to normal,” he said.
The school division was only just starting last week to reach out to the small number of families who have been learning virtually this year to see if getting the vaccination will give them the peace of mind to send their children back to in-person instruction in January, Jones said.
He said the vaccines were entirely voluntary and any minor had to have parent consent to receive a shot. The school division helped by providing the facility and assistance, but the vaccination event was staffed with health department contract employees supplemented by Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers.
The children will receive their second shot on Nov. 29 and there will be a few adjustments to processes and procedures regarding registration and check-in so there isn’t a bottleneck leading to long lines.
Logistically there are many differences between these clinics aimed at young children and the ones previously held for adults and even older teens, O’Connor said. The differences include the vials, quantity, ancillary kits (including needle sizes), mixing and dosing. Staff also depends on “parents to control and help comfort their children, even while our ‘kid-friendly’ staff tries to mitigate their natural dislike of needles.”
Jones attended the clinic and said most of the students did very well. “There were a couple who were upset and the VDH staff did a very nice job of working with them. Of course their parents were there with them calming them down, but we had a couple screamers and yellers that were not very happy. But for the most part it went very smooth.”
He added that the tenor and feeling at the clinic was one of relief and excitement – “not so much on the students who were getting shots but certainly the adults there.”
“I had many, many parents and adults thank us for hosting the clinic and making it easy for them,” Jones said. “I think it is going to allay a lot of concerns that some members of our community have. If we do end up not having a mask mandate and going to a choice with masks, I think it will make those families feel more comfortable with the choice, whatever choice they make.”
Parents wishing to get their children vaccinated should make an appointment at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Advanced registration is strongly encouraged to reduce wait times. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.