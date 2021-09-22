Laura McFarland chosen as Richmond Suburban News managing editor.

Richmond Suburban News (RSN) is proud to announce the appointment of Powhatan Today editor Laura McFarland to Managing Editor of all of its publications including The Mechanicsville Local, the Ashland-Hanover Local, The Goochland Gazette and Powhatan Today.

McFarland has served as editor of Powhatan Today for the past seven years and will continue in that role with additional managerial duties.

McFarland said she is excited to assume her new role and looks forward to continuing her commitment to local journalism and RSN. “Getting the news that I had been named managing editor was both exciting and daunting,” she said. “Having worked for Richmond Suburban News for seven years, I feel like I have a good knowledge of our news organization and am so proud of the products we produce in the counties we cover,” she added.

During the past years, McFarland has formed working relationships and friendships with the RSN staff and has gained a healthy respect for the job they do. “Each member of our staff carries the workload of several people as they endeavor to produce quality newspapers in our communities every week,” she said. “I literally can’t say enough about how amazing they are and how proud I have been to call them my co-workers for the last seven years.”