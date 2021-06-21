Legislators laud Powhatan County Public Schools' solar efforts

He also pointed out that the project allowed the school division to get a new section of roof on Powhatan Elementary, which saved over $380,000 by folding it into the lease with Sun Tribe.

“The effects from a financial standpoint are significant, but even more important to me are the educational benefits. All of these arrays have a wealth of scientific data that we use in all our science classes and a lot of our social studies classes when we talk about environmental issues and public policy issues,” he said. “It is a great real-life example of what we want our students learning about, discussing, and thinking about. To be able to see it in their own community up close and personal is a real gift to us and a great learning opportunity.”

Spanberger commended all those involved in the project and the school division in particular for recognizing the value of embracing new technology and renewable energy. During the tour, she learned that the project originated because of an idea and presentation from a group of high schoolers.